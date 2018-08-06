If you feel like you need to reset, put a list together of the habits that help you feel most refreshed. Or use the ideas below. Try to achieve them one day at a time, but recognize that doing something once doesn’t form a habit. When you get through the list, start over to practice and progress.
Eat from a smaller plate than usual.
Choose an appetizer plate for breakfast, a dessert plate for lunch and a salad plate for dinner. These can range from four to nine inches, but the idea is to fill a smaller plate and to not go back for seconds.
Learn where added sugar hides, then eliminate it .
Added sugar is found in packaged goods. Make sure you read every nutrition facts label for sugar , or make it simple by avoiding foods and beverages that have labels. If you are consuming fresh fruit or dairy, it is not considered added sugar.
Take a walk .
It doesn’t have to be outside, but if the weather permits, the outdoors can be refreshing. You don’t have to limit your exercise to walking , but add a walk if you are planning to be active in other ways. If you must do your activity inside, consider an exercise machine or just a walk around the house. Adding this to your daily routine can reap great results.
Avoid caffeine .
A quick workout will help you avoid the morning cup of coffee, because adding a kick to your heart rate by getting active will help you forget about the need for caffeine. Get natural energy boosts from water and decaffeinated beverages and use simple physical activity, such as walking a few stairs, to jolt you out of your afternoon slump.
Practice breathing .
Try to think of nothing at all while you are breathing. Just count. If your eyes are closed, imagine the numbers going across a black screen. Inhale for a specified count, such as to five, then exhale for that same amount of time. Repeat the inhales and exhales as time allows, but for at least three rounds. Practice this at least three times , and add more time or frequency if you feel stressed or anxious.
Count your ounces.
Track how much water you drink . To more easily meet your hydration goals, drink at least a few gulps every time you pick up your glass. Drink water with meals and between meals, record approximately how much you consume, and carry a refillable water bottle with you . Try to reach 64 ounces, and if you are active, overweight or spend much time outside, realize that your daily goal is likely much more.
Use a dry erase board or chalkboard.
Whether you record your goals daily, weekly or monthly, have it in plain sight. A mini white board might work for daily changes, or select a monthly calendar board for a longer-term plan. Use the board for meal planning, too, so everyone knows what’s for dinner.
Devote a few moments prior to eating to practice gratitude.
No matter what your religious beliefs, being thankful for food is a critical step toward being more mindful and eating appropriate portions. If you think about eating as a privilege, and state your devotion prior to a meal, it will help you slow down, and you will be more likely to eat for nourishment than to be gluttonous or to cope with emotions. As a suggestion, use the following mantra: “I am grateful for the opportunity to nourish my body with the food I’m about to eat.”
