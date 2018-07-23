The ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle is credited with saying that nature abhors a vacuum.
For Thomas Strawmier, the vacuum was the empty field he kept driving past on the grounds of the year-old Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets.
“I thought, ‘We should put something there,’ ” said Strawmier, a nurse practitioner at the clinic.
Knowing that the clinic serves a diverse group of patients, some of whom have trouble getting fresh veggies, he proposed a community garden.
It could provide some produce for patients — even offer beds for neighbors who want to grow their own — and serve as a teaching site for nutritionists, physical therapists and behavioral health specialists. There they could deliver lessons on healthy eating, injury-free gardening and stress management.
So a couple of weeks ago, Strawmier and a handful of clinic colleagues — and their kids — filled and planted five raised garden beds, installed by partner City Sprouts, on the site.
“Everybody loved the idea right away,” said Nicki Blodgett, a medical assistant at the clinic who brought son Ryder, 6, and daughter, Lexi, 7, to help plant. “We do so many things here to link the community with resources. This was just another step in that.”
Local health systems long have supported and partnered with community garden groups. But the garden appears to be the first one directly established by a health system.
Such efforts are part of a growing focus on keeping people well, a focus that goes beyond telling people to eat healthy diets — now health care providers are showing them how to do it through cooking classes and the like. In some parts of the country, a few health care plans even have begun providing medically tailored meals through “food as medicine” programs.
Audrey Matthews, healthier communities coordinator for CHI Health, said the organization wants the University Campus garden to grow. While the original beds will be gardened by staff, the health system hopes to add more for neighbors and become a full-fledged community garden where residents and staff can work and spend time together.
“The more opportunities we can provide for the community to come to the property and be engaged, the better,” she said.
Separately, Matthews said, CHI Health also is working with City Sprouts, the Latino Center of the Midlands and OneWorld Community Health Centers to help improve access to fresh produce in South Omaha.
Based on a model developed in a Denver suburb, the South Omaha program calls for hiring a community health worker to identify and work with families facing food insecurity, meaning that they may not always know when or where they’ll eat their next meal.
The worker, who will make home visits, will educate families about urban agriculture and help them plant gardens in their own backyards or at City Sprouts South, the community gardening group’s garden near 20th and N Streets.
The $326,000 project is funded by a two-year grant from CHI Health’s parent company, as well as additional donations and in-kind contributions.
Installation of the University Campus garden cost about $2,000, with funds coming from CHI Health’s community benefit department.
Matthews said organizers plan to begin identifying families in South Omaha this fall. While the initial focus is food access, officials with the Denver-area program have found that the relationships the health workers build with families eventually allow them to identify and address other social needs — say, stress over being able to pay rent — that can affect health.
Historically, she said, health care has been conducted inside hospitals and clinics. But research indicates that health care providers need to go beyond those walls.
“We’re excited to be able to go and meet the families where they’re at and provide those services,” Matthews said.
Albert Varas, executive director of the Latino Center of the Midlands, said community gardening has become popular in north Omaha but still is fairly limited in South Omaha.
An assessment of the center’s clients indicated a need for nutrition education and stress management, he said. Gardening can address both, in addition to helping people save on grocery bills.
The Latino Center, as part of a separate effort, already has a demonstration garden to show residents how it’s done — raised beds established by City Sprouts and sponsored by CHI Health. “Our beds are on fire,” Varas said. “They’re loaded.”
Under CHI Health’s South Omaha project, a homeowner has agreed to plant a home demonstration garden so would-be gardeners can see how a backyard plot works.
Roxanne Draper, City Sprouts executive director, said the community group will provide education to those who want it. Its gardening classes are offered in Spanish.
“We’re looking forward to a lot of growth in South Omaha,” she said.
Strawmier and his colleagues at the University Campus, meantime, have plenty of ideas of their own for their garden.
Providers there see lots of patients with chronic illnesses who could benefit from gardening, he said. Having neighbors grow vegetables from their home countries would add some cultural interest as well. Eventually, he’d like to add some fruit trees.
“A lot of possibilities,” he said, as he finished shoveling soil into the new beds. “But this is where we start.”
