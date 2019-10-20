Heartburn happens, but for many people, it does not have to be a permanent condition.
Heartburn occurs when the muscular valve between the esophagus and the stomach relaxes and allows stomach acid to seep into the esophagus, resulting in that really uncomfortable burning feeling. With a few healthy changes and a little time, you can improve your symptoms and maybe even eliminate heartburn altogether.
Avoid the obvious. There are certain foods that can increase stomach acid or cause the valve to relax, leading to more heartburn. Common triggers include: tomatoes, citrus fruits, garlic, onions, chocolate, coffee or too much caffeine, alcohol and peppermint.
If you eat something that repeatedly triggers discomfort, accept that this food is not working for you and let it go. Nothing tastes better than feeling well.
Eat lighter. Eating too much fat can lead to increased heartburn. Fats take longer to digest, which can increase stomach acid leading to more pain and discomfort. Lighten the fat in your meals by including at least three food groups per meal. Try these combinations of foods next time you eat out to better manage your heartburn:
Instead of a cheeseburger with french fries and soda, choose a side salad and water.
Instead of fried eggs, bacon and hash browns, choose two eggs with two slices of whole-wheat toast and a cup of fresh fruit.
Instead of pepperoni pizza with breadsticks, choose the salad bar and have a piece of veggie pizza.
Choose age-appropriate foods. As we get older, our digestive systems become less tolerant of grease and fried foods. We also need less food than we did in our younger days. If you are over 35, it is unlikely that you can still eat the way you could in your early 20s without dealing with the consequences. To settle into a more mature diet:
Limit meat, especially red meat, to about 4-5 ounces per meal.
Include ½ to 1 cup whole-grain carbohydrates such as brown or wild rice.
Fill half your plate with steamed vegetables or a colorful salad.
Finish your meal with a piece of fresh fruit instead of chocolate cake.
Eat more often. If you are not hungry in the morning, but you struggle with heartburn, you are most likely overeating at night. To change this habit, force a small, healthy breakfast into your morning. Over the course of a week gradually increase your morning and daytime meals and snacks. The ultimate goal is to work up to three meals and one to three snacks, including a balanced breakfast within one hour of waking up. Spreading your meals and snacks out reduces meal size and helps you stay ahead of your hunger. That makes it easier to choose healthy foods that do not trigger heartburn.
Drop a few pounds. Pressure from extra weight can cause the valve between your esophagus and stomach to not seal as tightly. Even a 5- to 10-pound reduction in your weight can reduce the pressure enough to prevent acid from seeping into the places it should not be. Try:
Reducing portions.
Lightening up meals by eating at least three food groups per meal.
Choosing more vegetables and fruits over french fries and desserts.
As your diet improves, you should experience less heartburn. As you feel better day-to-day, you may even have more energy to exercise again, which will also help with weight loss and better overall health.
Niki Kubiak is a sports-certified registered dietitian, competitive runner and owner of Niki Kubiak Sports Nutrition and Weight Loss. She blogs regularly for livewellnebraska.com.
Benson Park, 7028 Military Ave., is a 217-acre park that includes a playground, a lake, a pavilion and a scenic picnic area. One of the top features of Benson Park is its spray ground, popular among kids and families during the summer.
Elmwood Park, 6700 Elmwood Park Road, is a historic park that has a city pool, golf course, picnic areas, sports areas and playground. One of its highlights is scenic walking trails, along with its proximity to the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
Flanagan Park, near 168th and Fort Streets, is Omaha’s newest park and lake. It features a 220-acre lake people can fish, and 475 acres of parkland, as well as cycling and walking trails. This lake will also feature around the Flanagan Lake trail the popular “Take A Seat” benches, which used to belong at the Gene Leahy Mall.
Fontenelle Park is a 108-acre public park at 4575 Ames Ave. Fontenelle Park has a popular lagoon, playground and long, meandering paths. Two basketball courts, four tennis courts and two football fields join a nine-hole golf course to host sports throughout the park.
Hanscom Park, 3201 Woolworth Ave., is the oldest park in Omaha. You'll find it across the street from President Ford’s birth site. Hanscom received a brand new playground in 2017. Other features of the park include a greenhouse, dog park, tennis facility and pool.
Levi Carter Park, 3100 Abbott Drive, was named after one of Omaha's original industrialists, Levi Carter. Carter Lake provides opportunities for water skiing, fishing and boating. The park has baseball fields, football fields and basketball courts, as well as paths, picnic areas, shelters, restrooms, a pavilion and lots of open space. Levi Carter also has a playground and splash pad.
Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., is known for its beautiful rose garden, rolling green lawns and historical monuments. Another perk of the park is its location to UNO’s campus and Dodge Street. During the year there are also numerous events held at the park, such as concerts, the annual lighting of the WWII colonnade and the Veterans Shine On event.
Pacific Preserve is Omaha’s hidden gem, according to the parks department. Located at 162nd and Pacific Streets, this park provides a haven for pollinators and other wildlife. It also offers walking trails where people can enjoy a nature haven tucked away from the suburban area.
Seymour Smith Park is an urban park near 68th and Harrison Streets. The park has an all-play playground, which is accessible to kids with disabilities. It also has recreational athletic facilities, including a baseball field, football pitches, disc golf, tennis courts and a recreational skate park. The baseball field hosts American Legion Baseball and the UNO Mavericks. It also features a soap box derby track, a trap and skeet shooting range and a skate park.
Named for the Ponca leader, Standing Bear Park and lake is at 6404 N. 132nd St. The day-use facility offers a playground, fishing, no-wake boating, 3.3 miles of hiking and bicycling trails, a field for radio-controlled model airplanes, a picnic area and picnic shelters.
Tranquility Park, 12222 West Maple Road, is a 340-acre park with eight baseball fields, 17 soccer fields and 24 tennis courts. Other services include shelters, restrooms, a playground and lots of open spaces. The Tranquility Park Mountain Bike Trail, the first authorized off-road bicycle motocross trail in an Omaha park, is a six-mile course available to mountain bikers.
Zorinsky Lake Park, near 156th and F Streets, has more than 255 acres with two playgrounds, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, a football field, hiking and bicycling trails and a universally-accessible fishing dock. Zorinsky is also home to one of Omaha’s most popular swimming pools.
