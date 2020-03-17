The three biggest schools in the University of Nebraska system will refund students who lived in residence halls but have cleared out for the semester.

Students have been asked to go home if possible while the state and nation deal with the new coronavirus outbreak. Dormitories, dining halls and some other student services remain open. 

NU institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney will give 60% refunds for room and board.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln  said this week that students must move out and complete paperwork on the transaction by March 24 to get the refund.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney said students should check out by March 27, but those who don't should describe their plans to residence hall officials.

NU won't refund tuition and fees because classes will continue online.

NU's institutions are among hundreds regionally and thousands nationwide that will teach most or all of their courses online because of the threat of the virus.

The virus, transmitted by cough and sneeze droplets from those who have contracted it, has compelled health authorities to limit large gatherings. 

