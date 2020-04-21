We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Aiming to take one chore off the plates of health care workers, CHI Health has launched an online portal where employees can order basic groceries, take-and-bake meals and meal kits through hospital food service operations.

The service launched last week at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha and began Monday at 11 additional sites at CHI Health hospitals in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Council Bluffs. The health system plans to roll out the service at smaller hospitals in the state within the next few weeks.

“Our health care staff is working very hard, and it’s very stressful,” said Terri Hill, CHI Health’s division director of nutrition and patient food services. “It’s a way to give back to them.”

Using the service means employees don’t have to go to the grocery store or stop to get takeout in order to feed themselves and their families. “The goal is they can spend time with their families when they’re home, and relax,” she said.

While grocery stores and restaurants have stepped up social distancing and disinfection, avoiding them also reduces health care workers’ potential for exposure to the novel coronavirus.

CommonSpirit Health, the parent company of CHI Health, previously had opened grocery stores in the dining rooms of some hospitals in other states.

Hill said CHI Health opted to add a virtual component so employees could order from home and even have a family member pick it up through curbside delivery. Employees also can pick up orders at their hospital kitchens. Food purchases can be deducted from an employee’s pay when they order. Prices are set just above the health system’s costs.

“It just takes it to the next level of convenience,” Hill said, adding that the service has been a success so far, with lots of orders coming in and going out.

Employees can purchase basic items such as milk, eggs and lettuce. They also can order entrees such as lasagna and chicken pot pie or get easy-to-assemble meal kits for items such as fajitas and pulled pork. Breakfast casseroles, pizzas, soups, salads and desserts also are available.

“We package it up, and off they go,” she said.

Each of the hospitals has an executive chef, with 22 statewide. They’ve tested the recipes used in the program. “People are saying, ‘It’s convenient, it’s homemade, it’s good,’ ” Hill said.

So good, in fact, that the health system is considering continuing and expanding the service beyond the immediate coronavirus crisis. “It really is a way of the future and a service we can continue offering our employees,” she said.