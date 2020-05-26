The Life Care Center of Elkhorn reported another resident death — the ninth in less than two weeks presumed to be coronavirus-related — on Tuesday.

The long-term care center in west Omaha has been consumed by a coronavirus outbreak that’s sickened residents and staff since the end of April.

Of the 79 total residents who have been tested for the coronavirus, 68 have tested positive. Thirty out of 140 staff members have become infected with COVID-19, although officials said more staff have been returning to work over the last several days, an encouraging sign.

The facility did not report the age or gender of the latest victim.

“Our nurses and staff are giving heroic efforts to provide the best care possible in the face of this novel coronavirus,” a statement from the facility said.

