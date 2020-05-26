A Mother’s Day message on a window at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn, which is owned by the chain that also owns a facility in Kirkland, Washington, where the first major COVID-19 outbreak at a care center occurred in early March.
Another resident at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn has died, the ninth presumed victim of a coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Mother’s Day message on a window at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn, which is owned by the chain that also owns a facility in Kirkland, Washington, where the first major COVID-19 outbreak at a care center occurred in early March.
The Life Care Center of Elkhorn reported another resident death — the ninth in less than two weeks presumed to be coronavirus-related — on Tuesday.
The long-term care center in west Omaha has been consumed by a coronavirus outbreak that’s sickened residents and staff since the end of April.
Of the 79 total residents who have been tested for the coronavirus, 68 have tested positive. Thirty out of 140 staff members have become infected with COVID-19, although officials said more staff have been returning to work over the last several days, an encouraging sign.
The facility did not report the age or gender of the latest victim.
“Our nurses and staff are giving heroic efforts to provide the best care possible in the face of this novel coronavirus,” a statement from the facility said.
1 of 15
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center.
A worker prepares her PPE at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Medical workers wait for people at a tent at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker walks with a patients test at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The Nebraska National Guard handled directing people at the entrance in Lot D of the CHI Health Center for a drive through testing site on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker scans a QR code that people were given so they can be tested for the cornavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker conducts a test for coronavirus at a drive-thru site in a CHI Health Center parking lot. Monday was the first day of testing under the TestNebraska effort, which is expected to eventually do 3,000 tests a day.
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker checks the drivers license of someone about to be tested for the coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker scans a QR code that people were given so they can be tested for the cornavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The Nebraska National Guard handled directing people at the entrance in Lot D of the CHI Health Center for a drive through testing site on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker prepares her PPE at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Medical workers wait for people at a tent at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker walks with a patients test at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska National Guard handled directing people at the entrance in Lot D of the CHI Health Center for a drive through testing site on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker scans a QR code that people were given so they can be tested for the cornavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker conducts a test for coronavirus at a drive-thru site in a CHI Health Center parking lot. Monday was the first day of testing under the TestNebraska effort, which is expected to eventually do 3,000 tests a day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers collect a sample to be tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site at the CHI Health Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker checks the drivers license of someone about to be tested for the coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHI Health medical professionals applaud a child who underwent testing for the novel coronavirus on Monday outside Omaha’s downtown arena.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker scans a QR code that people were given so they can be tested for the cornavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska National Guard handled directing people at the entrance in Lot D of the CHI Health Center for a drive through testing site on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.