We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nine new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Nebraska, bringing the statewide total to 42.

The number of cases reported in the state increased by 74 to 1,722, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Douglas County reported four deaths, Hall County reported three, and Seward and Adams Counties reported one apiece.

The four Douglas County deaths were all men in their 60s and 70s with underlying health problems. Douglas County now has seen 14 deaths from the outbreak.

In Hall County, home to Grand Island, a man and woman in their 70s and a man in his 90s have died. The three deaths bring the total in the Grand Island area — Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties — to 14, according to the Central District Health Department.

In Seward County, a woman in her 50s who suffered from underlying health problems has died.

In Adams County, a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions has died.

Monday similarly saw a high count for deaths across Nebraska — five.

Also, Douglas County reported six new coronavirus cases, including two people who were hospitalized. The county has recorded a total of 305 confirmed infections. The new cases involve three men and three women who range in age from 38 to 83. Three had contact with a known infected person, two were community-acquired and one case remains under investigation.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health District, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday. Lancaster County now has 92 lab-confirmed cases. Tuesday’s cases involve two women and five men ranging in age from their 20s to 70s.