The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 3,358

Nebraska deaths: 56

Iowa cases: 5,868

Iowa deaths: 127

U.S. cases: 957,875

U.S. deaths: 53,922

What's on the menu for Takeout Tuesday? 

World-Herald food reporter Betsie Freeman heads south for this week's installment of Takeout Tuesday, making stops in South Omaha and venturing into Sarpy County. Think onion rings dusted with Parmesan cheese, birria tacos and hearty Italian fare and take advantage of a catering business that has shifted to providing meals for families.

What are the big developments in meatpacking in Nebraska?

Smithfield Foods appears poised to become the first major meatpacking plant in Nebraska to close, and another rural meatpacking county has eclipsed the more populous Omaha area in coronavirus cases.

What will change with Nebraska's easing of restrictions?

Depending on where you live, you may be able to get a haircut, tattoo and massage; and churches, weddings and funerals will be able to handle larger crowds. Some restrictions will remain in place. Read more.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 60

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email