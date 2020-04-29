The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 3,374

Nebraska deaths: 56

Iowa cases: 6,376

Iowa deaths: 136

U.S. cases: 981,246

U.S. deaths: 55,258

What would we do without people who save animals?

A loose collection of highly committed volunteers across the U.S. continues to make sure that animals at risk of being euthanized are shipped to locations with homes for fostering or adoption. The latest batch was flown into the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area from Tennessee.

What's the significance of President Trump's order keeping meatpacking plants open?

President Trump issued the executive order Tuesday with a goal of guaranteeing a reliable supply of meat to consumers. Advocates for worker safety and some local communities say the order robs them of an important tool in getting compliance from meatpackers: The threat of closure.

What are we likely to hear from Warren Buffett on Saturday?

Berkshire Hathaway will have its annual meeting on Saturday, which means that Warren Buffett will take to the microphone to answer questions on the state of his company, the economy and, no doubt, his views on the pandemic.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

