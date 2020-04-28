The Grand Island area has recorded another 36 cases of COVID-19 in the three counties that make up the Central District Health Department.

All but two of the new cases are in Hall County, where Grand Island and the JBS beef plant is located. Hall County leads the state in total cases and had 933 known cases as of Tuesday. Neighboring Hamilton County has 48 cases, and Merrick County has nine cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the district, and the number stands at 25.

Douglas County recorded 16 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 505. These latest cases involve people ranging in age from 24 to 63. None are known to be ill enough to require hospitalization, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Lincoln's confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, grew by one on Tuesday to 157.

Statewide, Nebraska officially recorded 3,374 cases as of Tuesday evening, an increase of 16 over the day before. State numbers often lag behind local numbers which is why the total doesn't fully reflect the numbers being reported locally. No new deaths were reported at the state level, and the death total remained at 56.

Among those confirmed ill on Monday was an employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

The individual works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and is self-isolating at home, said Laura Strimple, chief of staff for corrections.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third corrections employee to test positive, Strimple said.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 61

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email