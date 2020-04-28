We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Grand Island area has recorded another 36 cases of COVID-19 in the three counties that make up the Central District Health Department.

All but two of the new cases are in Hall County, where Grand Island and the JBS beef plant is located. Hall County leads the state in total cases and had 933 known cases as of Tuesday. Neighboring Hamilton County has 48 cases, and Merrick County has nine cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the district, and the number stands at 25.

Douglas County recorded 16 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 505. These latest cases involve people ranging in age from 24 to 63. None are known to be ill enough to require hospitalization, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Lincoln's confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, grew by one on Tuesday to 157.

Statewide, Nebraska officially recorded 3,374 cases as of Tuesday evening, an increase of 16 over the day before. State numbers often lag behind local numbers which is why the total doesn't fully reflect the numbers being reported locally. No new deaths were reported at the state level, and the death total remained at 56.

Among those confirmed ill on Monday was an employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The individual works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and is self-isolating at home, said Laura Strimple, chief of staff for corrections.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third corrections employee to test positive, Strimple said.