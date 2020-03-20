Savannah Frazer expected the birth of her third child to be just like the other two.
She planned on having family members present for the birth. Afterward, she expected to welcome a slew of visitors eager to meet the newest addition to the family.
Instead, the Council Bluffs woman had to select two guests for the duration of her stay at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Only her significant other was there for the birth of son William Wallace on Tuesday.
“It’s just tremendously different than with my previous children,” Frazer said.
At Bergan, expectant moms are limited to two visitors for the duration of their stay. At Methodist Women’s Hospital, patients are limited to one support person. Both of the hospitals are screening patients and visitors upon arrival.
For the most part, officials said, both hospitals’ policies have been well received.
“I think people recognize the seriousness of this pandemic and that ultimately our goal is to protect our patients, our visitors and these pregnant mothers as time goes on,” said Dr. Emily Patel, a maternal fetal specialist at Methodist.
“We have to be a little more cautious,” she said. “So at the moment, we’re putting visitor restrictions in place.”
Pregnant patients should take the same standard precautions, including social distancing and frequent hand-washing. Pregnant women tend to be more susceptible to respiratory illnesses, although there’s limited information on the virus’s impact, Patel said.
Patel said she has received several questions about breastfeeding. Mothers who have the coronavirus disease still are encouraged to breastfeed, she said. There’s no indication that the virus is found in breast milk or will affect the newborn.
Picking visitors was tough, Frazer said. So the 23-year-old played it safe by having only her significant other in the room at Bergan.
“A lot of people were pretty heartbroken that they couldn’t see the baby born or visit after and get to hold him,” Frazer said. “But they definitely understood that these are precautions.”
Frazer used FaceTime to introduce the baby to some family and friends. But William’s big brother and sister will have to wait until the family gets home to meet their new sibling.
Frazer said she appreciates the safety measures being taken.
“It’s tough for a new mother already,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine being in that situation and finding out your newborn is sick.”
Other than visitor restrictions and screenings, it has been business as usual at Bergan, said Lisa Strasheim, division vice president of women’s services for CHI Health.
Patients have been receptive to the new changes.
“In general, people are concerned about their families and keeping everybody safe,” Strasheim said.
Hospital staff have encouraged social distancing and keeping babies away from those who are sick. It’s similar to what they suggest during cold and flu season. Technology has helped to play a part in introducing family and friends to new babies.
“With modern technology, you can FaceTime, and it’s just a bit of a different world now,” Strasheim said. “You have that instant connection. That is the advantage of technology in this situation.”
The changes might be tough on some moms, especially ones with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. Patel, of Methodist, said the hospital is monitoring postpartum patients for depression.
“Anybody under the circumstances we’re in is likely to experience some feelings of depression or hopelessness,” she said. “Those are extremely realistic concerns and things we need to be addressing with all of our patients.”
NICUs are limited to two visitors at Methodist, which often means only Mom and Dad. Bergan also has limited NICU visitors to parents or guardians.
“This is a really special time for all of our patients and families, and we want to ensure this remains a special time for them,” Patel said. “But it’s also about keeping our patients and families safe.”
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.