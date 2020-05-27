20200510_new_southo_ar02 (copy)

Mindee Swanson, a nurse practitioner, tests a man for COVID-19 outside OneWorld Community Health Center earlier this month.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Douglas County recorded one of its largest single-day increases in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and Omaha area hospitalizations climbed.

The Douglas County Health Department also confirmed three more deaths — a man and two women, all of whom were over age 60. According to the Health Department, 33 people with COVID-19 have died in the county.

The Health Department reported 150 new positive cases, representing the fourth-highest daily increase during the entire outbreak.

Those came on a day when fewer than 800 tests were given. That represents a 19% rate of positive tests — one of the higher daily rates in the last two weeks.

Hospitalizations in the Omaha area rose back to 210 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. That’s where hospitalizations stood as of last Friday, but the number had dropped over the Memorial Day weekend before Tuesday’s turn.

jeff.robb@owh.com

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

