Douglas County Health Department officials have confirmed three new cases of coronavirus disease in the county. Also Friday, Lancaster County reported its first case.
The Douglas County cases are two men in their 40s and a woman in her 30s who traveled to the southeastern United States, according to a press release sent Friday. The three cases are not connected and the people have not been hospitalized, county officials said.
Douglas County now has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.
Lancaster County on Friday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a 48-year-old Lincoln man who traveled to Colorado on March 8 and 9. He developed symptoms Sunday and visited his health care provider Monday. The man is in isolation at home.
Douglas County officials listed potential community exposures relating to their new cases at:
-- Nebraska Furniture Mart, 700 S. 72nd St., on Sunday from 2-5 p.m.
-- Pearle Vision Center, 147th and West Maple, on Monday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
-- At Home store, 130th Street and West Center Road, on Monday from 4:30-6 p.m.
Officials reminded people that they should take precautions everywhere, not just at locations listed for potential exposure.
"The CDC reports that four out of five people who have become ill acquired the disease from someone who didn't know they had it," the release said. "That means there are likely many more people in the community who are infected with COVID-19 than have been reported."
People should be monitoring themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing. If people show symptoms, they should contact their doctor.
Officials are also advising people who are self-quarantining at home because of symptoms or a confirmed positive test to stay isolated at least three days after their fever has ended without using medicine. Those people also must keep isolated seven days after their diagnosis, officials said.
