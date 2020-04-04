We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two more Douglas County residents have died from COVID-19 bringing the state total to eight.

One of the victims was a resident of the Douglas County Health Center, the county said. The man, who was in his 80s, had several underlying conditions and was receiving hospice care, according to Douglas County, but authorities determined that the COVID-19 infection was his leading cause of death.

The second victim was a woman over age 70, and the Douglas County Health Department said she also had multiple underlying conditions.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 323 in Nebraska, according to the latest count Saturday from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The figures show an increase in 38 confirmed cases since Friday evening’s count. An additional 514 people received tests, according to the tally.

Overall, just under 6% of people tested are coming back positive for COVID-19. That also represents an increase for Nebraska. Among people included in the latest figures, 7% tested positive (36 out of the 514 tested).

Thursday night, the state’s reported total of positive tests stood at 255. Friday night, it was 285.

The number of documented positive cases represents only part of the cases overall in Nebraska. How many more cases there are in Nebraska is not known because widespread testing is not available.

Douglas County cases

Officials reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 141 cases.

The new cases include three men in their 20s and 30s, two men in their 60s and a man in his 80s. Also among the new cases are four women in their 30s and 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s.

Six of them had contact with a known case, one involved travel and another was the result of community spread; four cases remain under investigation.