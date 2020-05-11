We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska's death toll from the coronavirus reached 100 on Monday, a little more than six weeks after the state's first known death was reported.

Among those to die recently were a Douglas County woman older than 90 and two residents of Dakota County.

Statewide, 8,572 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 257 from Sunday.

In Iowa, 271 people have died, and 12,373 have tested positive.

Testing capacity is steadily increasing in both states.

As of Monday, 48,019 tests had been administered in Nebraska and 77,792 in Iowa.

In Douglas County, the number of patients with serious cases continues to grow.

On Monday, the County Health Department reported that 38 patients in area hospitals who are ill with the disease were on a ventilator. Last Monday, that number stood at 15, and the number has grown each day since then.

It’s unclear how many of those are local patients or patients who might have been transferred from elsewhere. Area hospitals report having 225 ventilators available.

In all, 96 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the county.

Twenty-one patients in the county have died from the disease.

Douglas County reported 39 new cases Monday, bringing its total to 1,635 cases.

But according to the Health Department, the state said the low number of new cases is due to a glitch in the laboratory reporting system.

The Dakota County Health Department reported 45 new cases Monday for a total 1,452. Seven people have died there.