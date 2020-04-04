We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 323 in Nebraska, according to the latest count at midday Saturday from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The figures show an increase in 38 confirmed cases since Friday evening’s count. An additional 514 people received tests, according to the tally.

Overall, just under 6% of people tested are coming back positive for COVID-19. That also represents an increase for Nebraska. Among people included in the latest figures, 7% tested positive (36 out of the 514 tested).

Thursday night, the state’s reported total of positive tests stood at 255. Friday night, it was 285.

The number of documented positive cases represents only part of the cases overall in Nebraska. How many more cases there are is not known because widespread testing is not available.

Eight people have died from COVID-19 in Nebraska.

Douglas County cases: Officials reported Saturday 12 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 141 cases.

The new cases include three men in their 20s and 30s, two men in their 60s, and a man in his 80s. Also among the new cases are four women in their 30s and 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s.

Six of them had contact to a known case, one involved travel and another was the result of community spread. The other four cases remain under investigation.