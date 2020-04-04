The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 321 in Nebraska, according to the latest count at midday Saturday from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The figures show an increase in 36 confirmed cases since Friday evening’s count. An additional 514 people received tests, according to the tally.

Overall, just under 6% of people tested are coming back positive for COVID-19. That also represents an increase for Nebraska. Among people included in the latest figures, 7% tested positive (36 out of the 514 tested).

Thursday night, the state’s reported total of positive tests stood at 255. Friday night, it was 285.

The number of documented positive cases represents only part of the cases overall in Nebraska. How many more cases there are is not known because widespread testing is not available.

Six people have died from COVID-19 in Nebraska.

