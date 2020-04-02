LINCOLN — Medical residents are hoping to tap Nebraska's "Big Red" spirit in showing support for health care workers across the state battling the coronavirus.

They are urging Nebraskans to wear red on Fridays — as they would before a Nebraska football game — to demonstrate their backing.

"The idea is to show community support and that we're all in this together," said Chris Snyder, a third-year resident physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and vice president of the House Officers Association. That association represents about 600 residents and fellow physicians at UNMC.

Participants, he said, can share a picture of their red garb by posting it online with the hashtag #WearRedBeProudNE.

Snyder, who is working at Nebraska Medicine, said the workload at the hospital hasn't been overwhelming yet, as it has at medical centers on the East and West Coasts.

"We're kind of in that calm before the storm period, but we're expecting it," he said.