LINCOLN — Nebraskans are being urged to vote by mail for the May 12 primary election, but state officials also emphasized that polls will be open for those who want to vote in person.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said that all Nebraska voters will receive applications to vote by mail.

Already, he said, 50,000 requests have been made to vote by mail, which is well ahead of the pace of the last election.

"I don't think Nebraskans are going to stay away from the polls or not vote due to a microbe," Evnen said.

Already, about 25% of Nebraskans vote by mail, he said during Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

Extra precautions, including sanitizing wipes and face masks for poll workers, will be used, Evnen said. He added that service organizations across the state will be asked to provide poll workers if they are needed. Such organizations could make it a fundraiser, he said, because poll workers are paid.

Ricketts said that the May 12 primary will proceed as planned, even though some states have postponed their primary elections.

The Nebraska Democratic Party had called for the state to move completely to voting by mail. Election officials in Douglas, Lancaster and some other counties had already announced plans to send vote-by-mail applications to all registered voters.

Also at the briefing, Ricketts discussed unemployment claims.

The number of new people filing for unemployment in Nebraska hit 15,668 for the week that ended Saturday, according to a U.S. Labor Department report. That was several times the 795 people who filed the prior week and sets a new weekly record for the state dating back to 1993.

Nationally, nearly 3.3 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.

Directed health measures imposed in Douglas, Sarpy, Washington and Cass Counties last week and voluntary restrictions in the rest of the state led to thousands of businesses closing or laying off workers. Lancaster, Saunders and Dodge Counties were put under similar restrictions on Wednesday.