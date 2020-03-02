Joanne Kirkland, left, and Jeri Seratti-Goldman head to a press conference on Monday in Omaha. Seratti-Goldman and Kirkland were released from quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus. Both were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Jeri Seratti-Goldman, left, and Joanne Kirkland speak during a press conference on Monday in Omaha. Seratti-Goldman and Kirkland were released from quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus. Both were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, speaks about the novel coronavirus during a Monday press conference.
Joanne Kirkland and Jeri Seratti-Goldman, in foreground, talk Monday about their time in quarantine. The two were released from quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks Monday during a press conference on coronavirus.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks Monday during a press conference in Omaha that focused on the novel coronavirus.
Jeri Seratti-Goldman speaks Monday in Omaha. Seratti-Goldman and Joanne Kirkland were released from quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about coronavirus during a press conference on Monday in Omaha.
Jeri Seratti-Goldman, who was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, has been released from quarantine after testing negative for the novel coronavirus.
Jeri Seratti-Goldman pauses while speaking during a press conference on Monday in Omaha. She was released from quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus.
Two Americans who had been quarantined in Omaha with the novel coronavirus were released Sunday after testing negative for the virus, and two more under observation were preparing to leave Monday.
At a Monday press conference on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus that included two of the previously quarantined travelers, officials urged Nebraskans to begin to prepare for the virus's arrival.
"Our goal here in the state of Nebraska is to be the best-prepared state to deal with the coronavirus," Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
That preparation, he said, should start with good hygiene, including washing hands frequently and covering coughs and sneezes. Officials Monday eschewed traditional handshakes as greetings and instead exchanged elbow bumps.
But residents also should start to make sure they have adequate supplies of medications and other provisions on hand and to plan for possible disruptions at work and at home.
"Think about this as a really big snowstorm that's about to hit us," Ricketts said.
Researchers in Washington state have said the virus may have been circulating there for weeks undetected, which has bolstered concerns that the virus could spread more widely in the United States. Several cases with unknown sources were reported on the West Coast late last week. New infections since have been reported in California, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Florida as well as Washington state.
Two women who have been released from quarantine, Jeri Seratti-Goldman of Santa Clarita, California, and Joanne Kirkland of Knoxville, Tennessee, spoke at a UNMC press conference and praised the health care providers who had seen to their care.
Both Seratti-Goldman and Kirkland have tested negative for the virus throughout the quarantine process, including during their stay at the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC campus.
The two people who left the unit Sunday previously had tested positive but were released after testing negative for the virus in three separate tests, each taken 24 hours apart. The start of their quarantine date was based on the date of their first test in Japan.
The departure of four people leaves 11 still in quarantine in the unit. Thirteen people arrived Feb. 17 after being evacuated from a stricken cruise ship that had been moored off the Japanese coast; two more joined the group several days later.
"This has been an amazing experience," Seratti-Goldman said. "It was seamless. This place is special, and you guys should be very proud."
Seratti-Goldman said she has been able to communicate with her children during her quarantine. She and her husband, Carl, who remains in the quarantine unit, left home Jan. 17. Carl Goldman, who tested positive for the virus, initially was treated in the separate Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She said she is eager to get home to "my doggies, a bed and a bath."
Kirkland said her experience has been wonderful. "We have been treated with respect," she said. Her husband, John, also remains in the quarantine unit.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., who also attended the press conference, noted that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine, its clinical partner, already have been playing a leadership role in preparedness, as they did during the nation's response to the Ebola virus outbreak in Africa in 2014.
The partners have been providing information and training on how to manage the virus to other hospitals and health systems across the country.
"Nebraska has stepped up to the plate to help lead the nation in its response to the novel coronavirus," Fortenberry said.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
