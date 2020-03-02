Two Americans who had been quarantined in Omaha with the novel coronavirus were released Sunday after testing negative for the virus, and two more under observation were preparing to leave Monday.

At a Monday press conference on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus that included two of the previously quarantined travelers, officials urged Nebraskans to begin to prepare for the virus's arrival.

"Our goal here in the state of Nebraska is to be the best-prepared state to deal with the coronavirus," Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

That preparation, he said, should start with good hygiene, including washing hands frequently and covering coughs and sneezes. Officials Monday eschewed traditional handshakes as greetings and instead exchanged elbow bumps.

But residents also should start to make sure they have adequate supplies of medications and other provisions on hand and to plan for possible disruptions at work and at home. 

"Think about this as a really big snowstorm that's about to hit us," Ricketts said. 

Researchers in Washington state have said the virus may have been circulating there for weeks undetected, which has bolstered concerns that the virus could spread more widely in the United States. Several cases with unknown sources were reported on the West Coast late last week. New infections since have been reported in California, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Florida as well as Washington state. 

Two women who have been released from quarantine, Jeri Seratti-Goldman of Santa Clarita, California, and Joanne Kirkland of Knoxville, Tennessee, spoke at a UNMC press conference and praised the health care providers who had seen to their care.

Both Seratti-Goldman and Kirkland have tested negative for the virus throughout the quarantine process, including during their stay at the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC campus.

The two people who left the unit Sunday previously had tested positive but were released after testing negative for the virus in three separate tests, each taken 24 hours apart. The start of their quarantine date was based on the date of their first test in Japan. 

The departure of four people leaves 11 still in quarantine in the unit. Thirteen people arrived Feb. 17 after being evacuated from a stricken cruise ship that had been moored off the Japanese coast; two more joined the group several days later.

"This has been an amazing experience," Seratti-Goldman said. "It was seamless. This place is special, and you guys should be very proud."  

Seratti-Goldman said she has been able to communicate with her children during her quarantine. She and her husband, Carl, who remains in the quarantine unit, left home Jan. 17. Carl Goldman, who tested positive for the virus, initially was treated in the separate Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She said she is eager to get home to "my doggies, a bed and a bath."

Kirkland said her experience has been wonderful. "We have been treated with respect," she said. Her husband, John, also remains in the quarantine unit.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., who also attended the press conference, noted that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine, its clinical partner, already have been playing a leadership role in preparedness, as they did during the nation's response to the Ebola virus outbreak in Africa in 2014.

The partners have been providing information and training on how to manage the virus to other hospitals and health systems across the country. 

"Nebraska has stepped up to the plate to help lead the nation in its response to the novel coronavirus," Fortenberry said.

