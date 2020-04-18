Nebraskans here to help: How we stepped forward when coronavirus threatened

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

This is what Nebraskans do.

When flood waters rise, Nebraskans rise with one another to meet the challenge.

When tornadoes rip apart what we have, Nebraskans pull together to rebuild what was lost.

The World-Herald needs you: Tell us about the helpers The World-Herald wants to know: Who are the people stepping up in extraordinary ways to help our communities and our state through the pandemic? Tell us about them.

When a pandemic threatens our health, tests our hospitals, limits our contact, cancels schools, closes businesses, puts tens of thousands out of work, endangers our very sources of food and alters our every routine, well, we can be excused for taking some time to figure out what just hit us.

But then as Nebraskans do, we step forward to help.

In the weeks since the worldwide crisis hit home, Nebraskans have sewn face masks by the thousands for health care workers, fired up specialized printers, organized food distribution lines, assembled virtual classrooms, watched over seniors in need and delivered groceries to neighbors.

The helpers are emerging, as they do in Nebraska.

In this new occasional series, The World-Herald shines a light on The Helpers as beacons of hope through the pandemic.

The title is a reflection of Mister Rogers’ calming advice to children during times of catastrophe: Look for the helpers. It’s advice his mother gave him: “If you look for the helpers, you’ll know that there’s hope.”

Take heart, Nebraska. Hope springs anew.

Local 3D printing effort takes shape to get vital equipment to hospitals

They’re like magic, these 3D printers.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a creation will appear. At first, just a little bit takes form, but then it grows, and builds, and takes shape until a virtual concept uploaded into this amazing piece of technology is made solid and real.

Generosity is like that. Kindness. Compassion.

It can start small — just a thought, an idea, a willingness to help. When someone acts on that, it tends to grow, and build, and take shape until its presence is unmistakable.

When 3D printing combined with a desire to help this time, the result has been powerful.

Omahans Matt Spaustat, Matthew Van Zante and Jordan Points had the 3D printers. As the coronavirus raged through Europe, makers from a company out of the Czech Republic devised a design for a 3D printed face shield and shared the digital file for anyone to use.

Recognizing the need here for health care workers to find protective equipment, Spaustat wanted to help: “We can do this,” he told his friend.

Weeks later, a network of 3D printers has grown into a group known as PPE for NE, churning out more than 2,000 plastic face shields to deploy on the front lines in Nebraska’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

A digital file, an idea and a desire to help have formed into unforseen assistance for Nebraska Medicine, other Omaha hospitals, local clinics and care centers across the state.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity for the community to pull together to do good,” Spaustat said. “It’s amazing.”

In our time of need, helpers are stepping forward around our community and state.

Local hospitals, flooded with so many ideas and offers of assistance, have formed committees to vet the overflowing suggestions.

Organizers of school food programs have quickly turned in-school meals into community food distribution programs.

Seamstresses across the state have become rapid-response manufacturers of face masks.

Local makers from PPE for NE, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Nebraska Innovation Studio, and individual homes have made face shields, ear protectors for health care workers and other personal protective equipment.

Omaha’s Do Space made a few hundred face shields itself with help of its 3D printers, said Rebecca Stavick, the technology library’s executive director.

Do Space also has turned on 50 idle computers to join a global computing effort to analyze coronavirus proteins. Plus, the library is cranking out new educational webinars, offering tech help online and making its Wi-Fi available from the library’s parking lot.

“The community support has been extraordinary,” Stavick said. “We see the need and the community responds.

“It might be scrappy and grassroots at the moment. But the need that’s being filled by the community, I see it as we’re buying time for the manufacturers to catch up.”

The trio behind the grassroots face shield effort thought their idea had potential.

They had simple intentions: If mouth-covering masks were in short supply at hospitals, let’s make a shield to protect health care workers’ faces and extend use of what masks are available. Then they would provide them for free to hospitals and clinics.

To make the product work, they’d need to 1) 3D print a headband 2) Afix a plastic face shield then 3) Connect an elastic band.

With the first schematics in hand out of Europe, the group played around with the design and made some tests to see how quickly they’d print and how comfortable they’d be.

Van Zante even wore a printed shield for a day to try it out.

With a design down, they priced the market for pieces and found alternatives when items were out of stock.

Spaustat said they soon hit a sweet spot on the price: $1 to make one face shield.

So the group went public, first to Facebook on March 27, then to GoFundMe on March 28 looking to raise $1,000.

Said Staustat, “We didn’t really foresee what would come next. We just wanted to do something.”

Facebook users shared the initial post 73 times. From around Nebraska, hospitals, clinics, first response agencies and nurses responded.

By March 30, the group made its first delivery. MedExpress Clinic provided shields to its La Vista, Fremont and Lincoln locations. The Ralston Volunteer Fire Department and a Boys Town health clinic were among the first recipients.

Then higher: CHI Health, Nebraska Methodist Health System, Nebraska Medicine.

Brian Spencer, director of facilities and clinical special planning for the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said the face shields provide a meaningful measure of protection for health care providers caring for patients with COVID-19.

It keeps any splatter off a provider’s face and eyes, then protects that provider’s mask under the shield and extends the mask’s use, Spencer said. The shields also give the providers a psychological boost, he said, to feel they’re not at risk caring for a patient.

Now staffers might need to wear the shields for a full shift.

And the equipment was running out.

Thanks to the 3D printing group and other supporters, the providers know the community has their back, Spencer said.

Among the people who responded to the group was Greg Schardt, who works with CHI Health as its innovation section chief. He asked things like: What designs are you using? What are your limitations? Do you need feedback?

The group has since delivered hundreds of shields to CHI locations.

In turn, CHI Health has supplied 12,000 PVC sheets for the face plate and 50 kilograms of filament to print the headbands.

CHI now is offering feedback to help improve the comfort.

“Everyone wants to help,” Schardt said. “There’s a groundswell of support.”

Methodist Health System has received 300 shields from the group.

The group's effort says a lot about Omaha’s caring and generosity right now, said Karen Kresnik, director of supply chain for Nebraska Methodist Health System.

“It’s reassuring to know that people care about people,” Kresnik said, “and that they’re looking out for their neighbor.”

The 3D printing group itself has grown, bringing in individual printers and assistance from Iowa Western Community College, Metropolitan Community College and the Omaha organization Made New Makerspace. As of this week, about 50 printers are in the network.

And the shields keep going out.

Van Zante said a lot of people can feel helpless right now. But he said he feels good to be able to contribute somehow, to possibly prevent a health care worker from getting sick or make them more confident to do their work.

Said Spaustat, “What an incredible experience in two weeks.”

UNMC med students now have time to volunteer

Medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center aren’t doing rotations and plans for them to help with coronavirus care have been put on hold.

So many third- and fourth-year students have been eager to participate in a covid-relief program called UNMC CoRe or other volunteer opportunities.

Almost 225 med students and people from other UNMC colleges are providing child and pet care and running errands for health care workers who are swamped. Others are collecting personal protection equipment.

So many have volunteered that third-year med student Taylor Kratochvil keeps track of everyone on a spreadsheet.

“We’ve been able to make an incredible impact in a short amount of time because of the enthusiasm of the students,’’ Kratochvil said. “It’s a way students feel like they can contribute to the health care team.’’

Nate Mattison, a fourth-year student who hopes to go into emergency medicine, signed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while,’’ he said. “Now is a unique opportunity during med school. We have some free time.’’

Mattison hopes to have kids of his own in a few years, so he thinks this will be good practice. He typically doesn’t get many chances to interact with adolescents because of his heavy class load.

There isn’t enough PPE and students don’t have enough experience to be on the front lines in the fight against the virus, he said, so this is another way for him to help. He thinks it will be fun.

“It’s something that can be a very personal way to give back to the community,’’ he said, “and make a direct impact in a young individual’s life.’’

Family's mask making is helping Dundee eateries, too

Ann Kane wanted to make masks for people but didn’t want to sell them.

Instead, she has been accepting donations that she’s using to buy gift cards from eating establishments in the Dundee area. Anyone who orders a mask is entered in a drawing to win one. So far, she has raised $750 for about 30 gift cards.

“Local restaurants are struggling, so it’s kind of a way to pay it forward and get my kids involved,’’ Kane said of her gift-card choice.

Kane and her family sewed about 200 masks last weekend.

Husband Andy does the ironing, daughter Madeline, a 20-year-old home from Loyola University Chicago, cuts the fabric. Camille, 10, attaches the elastic.

A spreadsheet helps them track orders, including pick up.

Kane was surprised by how many people requested masks after offering to make them in a Facebook post. The family even made 12 for the Nebraska Humane Society.

The consultant for a pharmaceutical company took a volunteer day to kick off the project.

“It was like a full-blown business while still being safe and social distancing,’’ she said.

The Kane family isn’t done. They planned to make kids masks this weekend, if an order of elastic arrived.

Kane said it’s therapeutic to turn off the news, turn on the music and sew. It’s also good for her kids.

“I like to teach them to help the community and donate and all that good stuff,’’ she said.