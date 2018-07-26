Four Nebraskans are among the Americans who have contracted salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard chickens.
Since February, 212 cases of such infections have been reported in 44 states, resulting in 34 hospitalizations, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. No cases have been reported in Douglas County, where 250 people have permits for backyard poultry.
People infected by salmonella bacteria suffer from diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever and other symptoms of dehydration, said Dr. Anne O'Keefe, Douglas County Health Department's senior epidemiologist. People with severe symptoms should seek treatment at a hospital. The infection can be fatal.
The outbreak traces back to chicks and ducklings from multiple hatcheries, according to the CDC. More than 70 percent of those infected reported contact with chickens in the week before their illness started.
The birds can appear healthy but carry the bacteria on their feathers, feet or beaks or in their droppings.
Children under 5 years old account for about a quarter of the cases. Kids are more susceptible because they are more likely to kiss and snuggle with baby chicks, O'Keefe said. Their symptoms typically are more severe.
O'Keefe said children, people older than 65 year old and people with weakened immune systems should avoid handling chickens entirely.
The best way to stay safe from infection is to wash your hands thoroughly after handling poultry, O'Keefe said.
People also should keep the birds out of the house; wear a separate pair of shoes when tending chickens to avoid tracking bacteria around; never eat or drink near the chicken coop; and avoid kissing or hugging the chicks, O'Keefe said.
The CDC continues to investigate the outbreak.
