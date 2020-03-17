LINCOLN — State agencies are working to maintain essential operations while balancing health concerns, which means that some state workers are being allowed to work from home but not others, officials said Tuesday.

"Our No. 1 priority is keeping people healthy," said Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts. "(But) shutting down office buildings and workplaces has not been a part of (Centers for Disease Control) guidance to date."

Gage said that, overall, state agencies are working to maintain the essential functions of state government, while addressing the pandemic. The most vulnerable state employees are being offered "work from home options" when possible, he said.

"Every agency’s plan will look different," Gage said.

For instance, at 24-hour facilities like state prisons and regional centers, workers are continuing to report to maintain those operations, though visitation has been temporarily shut down.

The State Department of Education is launching its emergency operations plan this week, with the goal of getting a majority of employees working from home, according to spokesman David Jesperson. Staff whose jobs involve a lot of in-office activities, such as administrative assistants, will get other assignments that can be done from home.

He said a core group of people, including Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, will continue reporting to the office, and some others may come in as needed.

Jesperson said the plan will remain in place "as long as necessary" but will be reevaluated every couple of weeks. All state agencies had been required to develop an emergency operations plan in case of natural disaster or other disruption to normal operations.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has closed its Omaha service center near 84th and Frederick Streets but has kept open its headquarters in Lincoln, as well as satellite offices in Alliance, North Platte, Norfolk, Bassett and Kearney. State parks remain open, but several public facilities, such as the activity center at Mahoney State Park and the Schramm Park Education Center, have been closed.