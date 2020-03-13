For some seniors in Fremont, the threat of the coronavirus, heightened for older adults, has already robbed them of one small slice of human interaction.

Meals on Wheels volunteers with the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging are leaving meals at doorsteps, instead of coming in and chatting or making a handoff.

“For a lot of those people, we’re the only contact they have,” said Dennis Loose, executive director of the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. “It’s a little social opportunity even if they can’t stay long.”

That’s just one of many restrictions being implemented at senior centers and nursing homes to reduce face-to-face contact and exposure to the coronavirus in a population especially vulnerable to serious complications and even death from the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19. The death rate for people 80 or older who contract the disease is about 15%, health officials say.

As of Friday night, Nebraska had 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s.

Fremont is where Nebraska’s first coronavirus patient, a 36-year-old woman from Omaha, played in a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the YMCA on Feb. 29.

Those precautions for home-delivered meals haven’t yet spread to the other areas served by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, which covers Douglas, Sarpy, Dodge, Cass and Washington Counties.

But the agency has enacted other measures, like screening all who show up to senior centers for lunch or other activities, suspending the foster grandparent volunteer program at the Omaha Public Schools and canceling St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with green food.

“It is heightened here, because everything we do is with the elderly, and that’s a high-risk group,” Loose said.

Daily attendance at the agency’s 23 senior centers has dropped significantly, sometimes by as much as half, as local seniors opt to stay home.

As seniors walk in, they’re being asked if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 — like a fever, shortness of breath or cough — and about their recent activities. Did you attend any games at the state girls basketball tournament? (An ill Crofton High School student attended two games in Lincoln.) Have you traveled outside the country? Traveled outside Nebraska?

Some centers are checking attendees’ temperatures, though forehead-scanning thermometers are in short supply, Loose said.

Nursing homes and assisted living centers are limiting or even banning visitors. Outside visitors are barred from the Immanuel senior housing complex in northwest Omaha, and services in the center’s chapel have been canceled, too, said resident Rae Hale.

Experts have warned that “social distancing” — limiting contact to contain the spread of coronavirus — can cause some, including seniors, to feel lonely, scared or anxious.

One Immanuel resident, who did not give her name, said she’s a former nurse, so she understands and appreciates all the closings, cancellations and other precautions being taken.

That doesn’t mean she has to like it, though.

“I’m going to go through sports withdrawal,” she said, referring to the decision to cancel March Madness and the College World Series. “Poor Creighton.”

Hale is 80, and said she’s not panicking, although she darkly joked to her family that at her age, she’s in the crosshairs of the virus.

“I told the kids I’m toast,” she said.

She’s gathered enough food for a week, washes her hands every time she returns home and is trying to stay away from crowds. With schools canceled across the metro area, Hale said she will spend more time with her grandchildren, taking them on walks so they can all get out of the house, enjoy a little fresh air and burn off some energy.

“It’s going to pass, but it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better,” she said.

World-Herald staff writers Joe Dejka and Kelsey Stewart contributed to this report.

