Some Nebraska school districts are sending letters home assuring parents they are keeping an eye on the coronavirus situation.

Nebraska school officials are awaiting specific guidance from federal health officials on how to prepare for an outbreak.

In the meantime, district officials are dusting off and reviewing their existing policies and plans for dealing with communicable diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated it is developing guidance for childcare programs, K-12 schools and colleges and universities to help them plan and prepare.

As of Thursday, that guidance had not been released.

Officials in the Westside Community Schools, Omaha Public Schools and Lincoln Public Schools sent letters. Parents were advised to keep sick children home and to urge their children to follow good hygiene practices as cold and flu season continues.

Because no reports have surfaced of Nebraska students contracting the disease, school officials say they’re taking a measured approach for now.

Several districts indicated they will work closely with their county health departments as more information comes forward.

In a letter to parents, Lincoln Public Schools officials said they wanted “to assure families that we are taking all the essential precautions and we have protocols in place to respond to any outbreak of communicable diseases within our schools.”

They indicated the district has an Infection Control Committee that “continuously monitors and works diligently year-round to make sure we are prepared.”

The Infection Control Committee includes the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and local health care providers to monitor illness in the community and within the schools.

In the Westside letter, officials said they will work closely with, and follow the guidelines of, the Douglas County Health Department — same as with any contagious illness.

Westside’s student-services administrators, the letter said, will keep in contact with school nurses and health aides.

“If you suspect your student is ill, please keep them home from school,” the Westside note said. “As always, you are your child’s best advocate; you can keep your child home if they do not feel well.”

Omaha Public Schools, too, indicated they are in regular contact with the Douglas County Health Department and, as they do with other communicable diseases, will follow the department’s advice and the CDC guidance.

“Our health staff work alongside operations staff, student and community services and district leaders to plan and respond,” OPS said.

In the OPS letter, officials reminded parents of good hygiene practices as cold and flu season continues.

Among those recommendations: avoiding anyone with cold and flu symptoms, washing hands frequently with soap and water, helping children do the same, covering your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing, and keeping sick kids home.

David Jespersen, spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Education, said the department’s in contact with federal officials.

The state, too, is waiting for specific guidance, he said.

“We’re going to follow the lead of the feds,” Jespersen said.

Informally, the department is urging districts to look at their emergency plans and prepare for a possible outbreak.

Through the years, Nebraska schools have been forced to wrestle with various disease outbreaks.

Some years, outbreaks of norovirus, a nasty, contagious, gastric disease, have forced isolated Nebraska schools to close.

In 2009, a scare caused by the H1N1 flu had schools closing and workers scrubbing down classrooms.

At that time, the CDC initially gave schools guidance calling for closing schools where H1N1 was found, but it later backed off and said closings should be a last resort.

In May that year, OPS officials briefly closed Chandler View School in Bellevue after the disease was discovered.

