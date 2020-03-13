Nebraska’s three state colleges decided late this week to extend spring break by a week and then teach most classes online.

The colleges’ response to the coronavirus threat is similar to that of many universities in the Midwest and nationwide. Institutions including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska at Omaha aim to get their professors up to speed to deliver courses online this term to diminish spread of the disease.

The state colleges — Wayne State, Peru State and Chadron State — will extend their spring breaks through the end of next week. Classes will resume on March 23.

They stopped short of saying every class would be offered online. “Some courses may not be appropriate for remote delivery, based on the need for access to specific equipment and/or labs,” the state-college system said through a statement.

The state-college system said campuses and dormitories will stay open to students and they will continue to have access to dining and support services.

