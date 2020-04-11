We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has hit 704, state officials said at midday Saturday.

The number is up 56 from the 648 reported Friday evening.

The number of deaths in the state remained at 17, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Douglas County, which has the most COVID-19 cases of any county in the state, had 235 cases as of Saturday, the Douglas County Health Department said. Officials announced 13 new cases Saturday, involving six men and seven women between the ages of 18 and 76.

Two cases were community-acquired, with eight of the people having contact with a known case and three of the others still under investigation, county health officials said. None of them are hospitalized.

Some of Douglas County's numbers came in after the state released the 704 figure.

Hall County, which has seen a recent surge in numbers, is second-highest with 131.

Lancaster County has 50. Sarpy County has 41.

The department reported that 10,197 people have been tested.

Iowa officials on Saturday were reporting 1,510 positive COVID-19 cases, up from 1,388 Friday.

According to the Iowa Department of Health, three additional deaths have been reported in the state: a person between 61 and 80 years old in Crawford County, a person between 61 and 80 in Madison County and a person 81 or older in Johnson County.

The majority of new Iowa cases were reported in Washington, Tama, Scott, Polk, Muscatine, Marshall, Louisa, Linn, Johnson, Clinton and Blackhawk Counties.