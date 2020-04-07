We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska reported 35 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Iowa's number of confirmed cases jumped by 102.

Nebraska's total number of positive tests for COVID-19 climbed to 447 as of 12:30 p.m. with 7,269 people having been tested. Nebraska also recorded an additional COVID-19-related death in Hall County, a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized.

That brings the total count of coronavirus-related deaths to 10 in Nebraska. There have been 7,269 coronavirus tests performed in Nebraska, with 6.1% of those tests producing positive results.

Douglas County leads the state with 159 cases of COVID-19. Hall County has recorded 62 cases, followed by Lancaster County, 34; Sarpy County, 29; Gage County, 23; Buffalo County, 23; Washington County, 20; Lincoln County, 16; and Adams County, 15.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,048 positive cases by midday Tuesday. There have been 12,718 Iowans tested for the coronavirus, and 8.2% with a positive result.

Iowa also reported one additional death to bring the state's total to 26. The most recent death was an elderly person from Benton County.