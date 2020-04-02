Nebraska COVID-19 deaths: 6

A Gage County woman in her 90s died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing Nebraska's total number of deaths from the virus to six, health officials said.

The woman, a resident of an assisted living facility, was also the county's first confirmed case, the Public Health Solutions District Health Department said in a press release.

The woman was hospitalized at the time of her death and had multiple underlying health conditions, the department said.

An investigation to determine how the woman became exposed to the virus is ongoing.

The previous deaths involved two men in their 90s, one from Buffalo County and one from Lincoln County; a Hall County woman in her 60s; a woman from Madison County in her 70s; and a 59-year-old man from Omaha.

Number of reported cases in Nebraska: 255

The number of reported novel coronavirus cases in Nebraska hit 255 on Thursday, according to figures from the State Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s an increase of 41 cases since 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The actual number of statewide cases is almost certainly higher given the availability of testing, officials have said.

Statewide, the number of people who had been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was at 4,560, meaning that about 5.5% of tests have come back positive.

County cases breakdown

Douglas County's total rose to 119 with 13 new cases reported Thursday.

Three more cases were also announced in Lincoln, which brought the capital city’s total to 12, Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird's office said.

Merrick County reported its first case. Hall County reported nine new cases, for a total of 19, and Hamilton County reported a total of two cases. 

Sarpy County reported a total of 23 cases, and Washington County reported 19, according to the state.

