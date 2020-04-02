The number of reported novel coronavirus cases in Nebraska hit 246 on Thursday, according to midday figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

That's an increase of 32 cases, since the state reported 214 by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Three more cases also were announced in Lincoln, which brought the capital city’s total to 12, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird's office said.

The actual number of statewide cases is almost certainly higher given the availability of testing, officials have said.

Statewide, the number of people who had been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was at 4,235, meaning about 5.8% of tests have come back positive.

Douglas County on Thursday was at 116 reported cases, Sarpy County at 20 and Washington County at 19, according to the state.

Five people in Nebraska have died of the virus. The latest death, announced Wednesday evening, was a Norfolk woman in her 70s who had multiple underlying health conditions.

