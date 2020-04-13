We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The number of people in Nebraska known to be infected by the coronavirus rose to 871 on Monday, up 57 from the weekend. One new death was reported, bringing that total to 18.

In Iowa, 1,710 cases have been confirmed, up 123 from Sunday. Two more people died.

The Nebraska death involved a man in his 90s in Washington County, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department. His illness had previously been reported.

The new Nebraska numbers include a staggering increase in the Grand Island area. Since Friday, cases have doubled from 103 to 211, according to the Central District Health Department.

Ten new cases of coronavirus were reported Sunday and Monday in Douglas County, bringing the county’s total to 245.

Douglas and Hall Counties lead the state in cases, followed by Adams, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties.

Four more cases were reported in Lancaster County, bringing that county’s total to 56.

In three of the new Douglas County cases, the people have been hospitalized. But plenty of hospital beds and ventilators remain available, according to figures provided by the Douglas County Health Department.

As of Sunday evening, 38 people in Douglas County were hospitalized with the virus, and 599 medical surge beds remained available.

Of 392 ventilators available to area hospitals, 115 are in use, including 11 for confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to the Health Department.

The 10 new Douglas County cases are evenly divided between men and women, and the people range in age from 28 to 72 years old.

Five of the people had contact with a known infected person, two cases have been confirmed to be community-acquired, one is thought to be travel-related and two remain under investigation.

The new cases in Lancaster County involve a woman in her 20s and three men in their 40s and 50s, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

A total of seven new Lancaster County cases have been reported since the weekend. Of those cases, five are known to be community spread cases. The total number of confirmed community spread cases is now 37, Baird said.

In the Council Bluffs area, Pottawattamie County recorded its 13th case and first death Monday.

A woman between the ages of 61 and 80 with preexisting medical conditions became Pottawattamie County's first death from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Authorities have not been able to figure out how she came in contact with the disease. She became ill on March 30 and had been in intensive care since April 7.