Nebraska has its first case of community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Douglas County case, involving a woman in her 60s, was initially reported Friday as a travel-related case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

But a Douglas County Health Department investigation determined that the woman’s symptoms appeared before she traveled, Adi Pour, the department’s director, said at a press conference Saturday evening.

Two additional travel-related cases were confirmed Saturday in Douglas County. Those involve a 56-year-old man who traveled to and from Spain and a 31-year-old man who came to the Omaha area from Singapore. Both are in isolation, but neither is hospitalized. The Health Department also received information late Saturday about another positive result in another travel-related case, but no further information was yet available.

Those cases bring Nebraska’s total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 16 — 14 of whom are in Douglas County. The first case, a 36-year-old woman who had traveled to and from England with her father, was reported March 6. The latest case is not included in that total.

The announcement of a community spread case came a day after Gov. Pete Ricketts said he could order schools in the affected area to be closed for six to eight weeks if the coronavirus spreads to the community at large. He said two cases of community spread could trigger such a closure in the Omaha area.

Ricketts said Saturday that, based on guidelines he issued Friday, the first case of community spread triggers a shutdown of public events with more than 250 people. Religious organizations have already worked to limit the number of congregants coming together, he said, and St. Patrick’s Day events scheduled for Saturday were canceled.

If the county reports a second case of community spread, meaning no identifiable source of infection, that limit will be cut to no more than 50, Ricketts said.

“And we will rigorously enforce that,” he said.

Ricketts said he would work with public health and school officials when making such decisions. But many metro-area schools and colleges have already temporarily closed or made plans to switch to online education. The Omaha Public Schools, whose students were to return from spring break Monday, won’t hold classes in the coming week. The Millard Public Schools, which is on spring break next week, will use the time to decide its future.

Ricketts said the limits on mass gatherings would not apply to places of employment. But he said employers should take steps to keep people safe, such as sending people home when they’re sick and identifying work-from-home options.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert offered reassurances to area residents in the face of fast-moving changes to life in the city within the past several days, including the cancellation of the College World Series and news that the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting would be an online, no-spectators event this year.

She said residents need to take seriously what is now a worldwide pandemic. But they also need to realize that there will be another CWS and another Berkshire Hathaway meeting.

“We will recover, and we will move on,” Stothert said. “We do better in times of crisis when we are united.”

She also noted that cancellations of large events, including the St. Patrick’s Day parade and parish fish frys, have all been voluntary. “Hopefully, we will see this plateau soon and then go down,” she said.

With regard to the community spread case, Pour said county health investigators initially determined that the woman traveled to New York from March 5 to March 8. But when officials spoke with her further, they realized that she had symptoms before she left, starting on about Feb. 29.

She was still having symptoms when she returned from her trip, although they had decreased. But she had a surgery planned, so she went to her health care provider to ask whether she could still have surgery. The health care provider did what all providers are now doing in the community, Pour said, and tested her for influenza and a panel of other respiratory illnesses. When those came back negative, the provider did a test for COVID-19, which came back positive Friday.

County health officials discussed the results late Friday with state health officials and decided that they wanted to confirm the results. The confirming results came back Saturday afternoon.

Investigators now have a complete history of the woman’s movements and have identified all of her close contacts. She did not participate in any large events. Her condition is good, and her symptoms are mild.

Pour said both the 31-year-old man and the 56-year-old man also have mild symptoms.

“Most of our cases have mild symptoms, and that’s a good thing,” she said.

The woman’s main symptoms were sore throat and fatigue, Pour said. That is different from the key symptoms previously identified by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — fever, cough and difficulty breathing. More recently, even gastrointestinal symptoms have been noted in some with the illness. Some have no symptoms.

“We are starting to see a variety of symptoms,” Pour said.

The County Health Department on Saturday also reported an instance of potential low-risk community exposure to COVID-19 involving one of the travelers. That exposure occurred at the Athletic Club at 200 S. 31st Ave. between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who may have been at the midtown facility then is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. That involves taking one’s temperature twice a day and watching for symptoms.

In addition, at least 30 people who attended a Wednesday night meeting at Temple Israel on an upcoming trip to Spain were told to self-quarantine for two weeks after a person who also attended the meeting later tested positive for COVID-19.

Pour said close contact with an infected person is being in close proximity to that person for at least 10 minutes, according to what she’s been told by the CDC.

“You just walking in a grocery store ... doesn’t mean you’re exposed now,” she said.

And while smaller gatherings are still allowed, Pour said it’s good practice to immediately wash one’s hands after returning home.

As for potential contact on planes, she said, the CDC’s travel and quarantine unit identifies passengers sitting two rows in front and two rows behind anyone identified with COVID-19 and contacts them directly.

Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda said the county on Saturday stopped visitation to the Douglas County Youth Center. Officials had already taken that step at the Douglas County Health Center.

The Health Department’s information line remains open. That number, 402-444-3400, is answered weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone with questions outside those hours is asked to call the United Way’s 211 Resource Hotline.

World-Herald staff writers Jessica Wade and Natalie Saenz contributed to this report.

