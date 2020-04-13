Nebraska Medicine is asking people to rev up their sewing machines again.
The medical center needs masks that will primarily be used for inpatients. If supplies allow, anyone from IT workers to food service to the call center could receive them.
“We have enough fabric to make up to 50,000 of these masks,’’ spokesman Kayla Thomas said. “That would be a pretty incredible amount, but we know there are lots of people who want to help.’’
About 2,500 people previously volunteered to repair scrubs for Nebraska Medicine. About 1,700 of the 2,000 items distributed have been returned.
Thomas said masks would help Nebraska Medicine prevent asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread of COVID-19 as recommended by the CDC.
Nebraska Medicine’s sterile processing staff developed the pattern and process based on a study from the University of Florida. That study suggested the fabric used for surgical draping has better filtration ability than regular cloth.
“We are using a slightly different material than the University of Florida, and we are doing our own testing to see how these masks compare to those in the study,’’ Thomas said. “This fabric allows these masks to be washed and reworn like clothing.’’
Nebraska Medicine is providing the surgical draping material, the pattern and the thread and as much elastic as they can supply. Staff are trying to respond within 24 hours to interested sewers who email masks@nebraskamed.com.
The response Nebraska Medicine has received from previous requests for help has been amazing, Thomas said.
“People have been incredibly generous donating things like masks and hand sanitizer,’’ Thomas said. “The fact that they are willing to share their sewing talent is an asset to our team. So many have remarked that they can’t be there to treat patients, but they want to help the people who do any way they can.’’
Thomas said currently, hand sanitizer is Nebraska Medicine’s greatest need. It uses up to 132 gallons per day.
Thomas said Nebraska Medicine currently has enough N95 masks for the medical staff. The process that its team engineered to decontaminate N95 masks with ultraviolet light has helped conserve resources.
“That protocol is now being used all around the world,’’ Thomas said.
Goodwill Omaha and Max I. Walker’s retail divisions have partnered to donate more than 375 pairs of freshly laundered scrubs to Creighton School of Medicine’s scrub drive for Bergen Mercy.
Although Goodwill stores are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, Goodwill’s retail operations team collected scrubs from all of its stores. The total was more than 375 pairs of medical scrubs.
Max I. Walker is donating laundering services and will clean all of the scrubs.
Goodwill and Max I. Walker will deliver the freshly cleaned scrubs to Creighton on Wednesday morning.
1 of 29
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on Monday, April 06, 2020. The area was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Playgrounds are closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
