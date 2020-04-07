We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

What started with one temporary surge tent outside the Nebraska Medical Center’s emergency room has mushroomed in a week’s time into a small tent city.

Nebraska Medicine’s emergency preparedness team on Tuesday finished setting up a second patient tent that can provide additional surge capacity, if needed, for patients with symptoms of COVID-19. A third structure will serve as a workspace for staff.

The two patient tents will provide additional space where health care workers can see people with respiratory symptoms consistent with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus separately from those visiting the emergency room for other reasons.

Nebraska Medicine officials said the addition of more tents doesn’t reflect any new, higher estimates of the expected number of COVID-19 patients. The additional tents simply were available.

The hospital already is using a space in the nearby Doctor’s Building South to see patients with symptoms of the virus, including cough, fever and difficulty breathing. A designated area also is available inside the emergency room to treat anyone with more serious or critical issues linked to COVID-19.

Emergency department staff plan to use the tents for patients later this week to make sure everything about the new operation runs smoothly.

“It’s kind of amazing how quickly everybody pulled together and put these up,” said Suzanne Watson, the emergency department’s nurse manager.

The tents are equipped with heating and cooling and have Internet access. Watson said workers can do many of the things they’d do in the regular emergency room inside the tents, including providing intravenous fluids and conducting electrocardiograms. The two patient tents together can hold up to 19 patients in stations separated by curtains.

Those with minor symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, fever and sore throat — still are urged to quarantine and monitor their symptoms at home. Those experiencing symptoms that require medical care should call their primary care provider or Nebraska Medicine’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-559-0041. Those with emergencies should go directly to the emergency room.