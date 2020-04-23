We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

For weeks, 33-year-old Adam Monke counted down the days until he could finally run the Prairie Spirit 100-mile race in Kansas City the last week of March.

To train for the ultramarathon, the man from Fontanelle, north of Fremont, said he ran about 700 miles over six weeks.

But the long-awaited race, like many other events across the country, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was heartbreaking,” he said.

Instead of lounging on the couch, Monke decided to put his training to use by taking part in WH(Y) Run, a fundraising effort that raises money for the Fremont Family YMCA.

Monke will start his run at 4 a.m. Friday at the Fremont Y. He then will run through Mead, Ithaca, Waverly and Lincoln before turning around at Lincoln’s Downtown YMCA. He then will pass through Wahoo before returning to Fremont.

Monke estimates the run will take 14 hours.

The money raised will support child care and services for school-age children of medical personnel and first responders. It also will be used to pay for YMCA summer camps and youth programs.

Most of the Fremont Y’s programs have been canceled during the pandemic, and the organization has laid off about 90% of its staff, CEO Jerry Rinne said.

Rinne said, however, that he is excited about the event, which could help with the organization’s staggering bills while bringing the community together.

“It’s a fun event that can make the community proud, and even the state proud,” Rinne said.

Monke, who has been a board member of the Fremont Family YMCA for about six years, said he always has wanted to combine his passion for running with a philanthropic cause. When the idea came to him, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help.

“If I could run for a couple of hundreds of miles to donate, it would be time well spent,” Monke said.

He also will run to make up for the YMCA’s canceled annual race that honors the legacy of Alex Lamme.

Lamme, a Fremont native, was a member of the cross country and track and field teams at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He became a national champion for the school’s distance medley relay team at the 1996 NCAA indoor track championships. Lamme died in April 2013.

To boost the fundraising efforts, Monke encourages others to run with him for short distances or cheer him on along the route. People also can donate directly at fremontfamilyymca.org.

Monke said he is looking forward to his wife and three sons supporting him during the run.

“If we can move through the bad times and continue looking for the silver lining, we can get through this, either as an individual or as a group,” Monke said. “We can take it one mile at a time.”