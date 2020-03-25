LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers approved an $83.6 million emergency measure Wednesday to help the state deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Senators passed Legislative Bill 1198 on a 45-0 vote and sent it to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who quickly signed it into law, freeing up the dollars for immediate use.

The largest portion of the money will be used to buy personal protective equipment for first responders in local communities and to provide support local health departments as they beef up staffing, expand call centers and add more laptops and other technology.

Other money will pay for additional staffing in the State Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Division, especially in the areas of epidemiology, emergency preparedness, communications and contracts with interpreters. Those areas are at the front-line of coronavirus response.

The package will pay for the overtime and additional staff in state care facilities that would be needed if regular staff get sick or need to be quarantined. The facilities include veterans homes, state psychiatric hospitals, the Beatrice State Developmental Center and state institutions for juvenile offenders.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center will get money to pay for equipment, staff and systems needed to expand testing for coronavirus. The money will pay for a sample extraction and detection robot, automated laboratory equipment and ultraviolet light boxes used to clean protective masks for reuse.

Lawmakers also included $25 million to be held in reserve and used as needed. The money gives Ricketts the flexibility to respond quickly to emerging needs.