With Nebraskans clamoring for testing for the novel coronavirus, public health laboratories, hospitals and commercial testing companies have worked overtime to ramp up their testing capacity — and with it, the number of tests being performed.

In a four-day span earlier this week, the total number of tests performed in Nebraska nearly quadrupled, jumping from 406 on Monday to 1,657 on Thursday, according to the Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer effort of journalists and scientists.

And those numbers are poised to grow.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that labs in the state now can do up to 1,000 tests a day, more than twice the capacity of earlier in the week.

With the increased capacity, officials are looking at expanding the guidelines for testing.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said the next step could be dropping the requirement for people to undergo a panel of tests for influenza and other respiratory illnesses before getting a coronavirus test. The other tests can be a barrier if people do not have insurance coverage for them.

Current guidelines allow testing for people hospitalized with pneumonia of unknown origin; people who have traveled to COVID-19 hot spots; people who have had contact with a person who has COVID-19; health care workers; first responders; and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

A lack of testing has been a sore spot in Nebraska and across the country. Additional testing is seen as a way to give health officials a clearer vision of how many people actually are infected but have no symptoms, meaning they could be spreading the virus undetected.

In the interim, Nebraskans have been encouraged to practice social distancing in order to flatten the curve and keep a wave of ill patients from swamping health care systems.

Among the new testing that’s been launched or is now in the works:

CHI Health on Friday began processing its own COVID-19 tests, which will allow the health system to run up to 290 tests a day, said Dr. Cliff Robertson, the health system’s chief executive.

That will help the system reduce backlogs it has experienced at labs, which in some cases have stretched as long as seven to nine days, and reduce turnaround time to between 24 and 48 hours. Thursday, the health system had three confirmed positive patients across its 15 hospitals and 26 suspected cases for which it hadn’t yet received results.

“It shortens the whole time frame and will be a game-changer for us inside CHI Health because it will allow us to get clinical information back to our caregivers much more rapidly,” he said.

CHI Health hospitals in Lincoln, Grand Island and Kearney also will be able to run their own tests soon, Robertson said. Those additions probably are four to six weeks out.

For now, the health system will continue to prioritize testing consistent with state guidelines. At some point, the nation may have enough capacity to conduct surveillance and identify people who have had no symptoms or mild ones. But that likely is months away.

Methodist Health System also is moving forward with plans to purchase additional equipment and reagents, which are chemicals needed to run the tests, in order to bring testing for the virus in-house.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center, meanwhile, will receive $3.5 million to bolster testing for people who may be infected with COVID-19. The funds are part of the $58.6 million emergency appropriation the Nebraska Legislature approved this week to fight the virus. Lawmakers included $25 million to be held in reserve and used as needed, bringing the total appropriation to $83.6 million.

Of the money directed toward UNMC, $550,000 will go to support increased efficiency and capacity in statewide testing through the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory. That includes funds to buy a robot that can help speed processing of specimens and reduce staffing needs. The lab has the capability to run up to 300 tests a day with the potential to expand to 400 a day.

Ricketts said this week that the state had started expanding testing capacity by “pooling” tests at public laboratories, combining multiple samples in one test tube. The state, he noted, also was making greater use of commercial testing laboratories.

The UNMC funding also includes $2.5 million for the clinical laboratory operated jointly with Nebraska Medicine, which will go toward automated equipment. The increased testing would be implemented on a fast track, within the next two to four weeks, but would support a prolonged outbreak and help prepare for future ones. The funds would go to support statewide needs, officials said.

The lab currently can process up to 100 tests a day.

While most testing now done in the United States involves a complex genetic analysis, considered the “gold standard,” the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued guidance that could help speed the introduction of another type of test now used in Europe and Asia.

Known as a serological test, it’s a faster test that looks for antibodies in blood, which the body produces when it is fighting illness. While they might not be considered definitive for diagnostic purposes, such tests could be used as screening tools.

World-Herald staff writers Martha Stoddard and Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report.

