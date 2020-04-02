LINCOLN — Nebraska set another record for first-time jobless claims last week after blowing past all previous records the week before.

The number of people filing initial unemployment claims in the state reached 24,572 for the week that ended Saturday, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor. 

That represents a 57% increase over the week before, which in turn exceeded any other week in state history. Almost 40% of the claims last week were made by people who had been laid off from the accommodations and food service sector, both of which have been hard hit by the potentially deadly coronavirus outbreak. 

That sector likely accounts for much of the new claims, as Gov. Pete Ricketts has imposed directed health measures on more and more counties across the state.

The measures, which now apply to 56 of the state's 93 counties, set enforceable limits on public gatherings and require restaurants and bars to provide only take-out or delivery service. Travel- and event-related businesses also have been hurt by the restrictions and by recommendations to avoid nonessential travel. 

Nationally, initial unemployment claims topped 6.6 million last week, more than twice the record 3.3 million who filed claims for the week ended March 21. 

