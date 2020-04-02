LINCOLN — Nebraska set another record for first-time jobless claims last week after blowing past all previous records the week before, as the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic mounted.

The number of people filing initial unemployment claims in the state reached 24,572 for the week that ended Saturday, bringing the two-week total to more than 40,000, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nationally, the coronavirus outbreak has thrown 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks, the swiftest, most stunning collapse in U.S. job market history. Economists warned that unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Great Depression as the economic damage piles up around the world.

“This kind of upending of the labor market in such a short time is unheard of,” said Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank.

In Nebraska, State Labor Commissioner John Albin took some solace from seeing jobless claims increase by a smaller margin than they did nationally. Initial unemployment claims in the state climbed 57%, compared with the 100% spike in claims across the country.

First-time claims nationally topped 6.6 million last week, more than twice the record 3.3 million who filed claims in the week ending March 21.

“That would indicate to me our economy is much stronger and we’re doing a good job of managing this crisis,” he said.

Iowa also saw a smaller increase, with officials reporting 58,453 claims for unemployment insurance filed last week, up 43% from the week prior.

Still, Albin said, Nebraska workers filed more first-time unemployment claims over the past three weeks than for all of 2019, and the surge has left the state Labor Department struggling to keep up. The department doubled its processing staff but got through only 7,886 first-time claims last week, about half the number filed.

He expressed hope that the state would be able to meet the goal of processing all new claims within 21 days.

He compared that with Connecticut, where labor department officials are hoping for a 40-day turnaround. New York’s Labor Department is asking people to file on different days depending on their last names. Monday, for example, is reserved for those with last names starting from A through F.

State and national officials have taken steps to help unemployed workers as the potentially deadly virus started wreaking havoc on the economy.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Pete Ricketts waived some of the usual requirements for unemployment benefits. Workers do not have to take an unpaid week before benefits can begin, and they are not required to search for work. Employers are not being charged for benefits paid to their former employees if the layoff was because of coronavirus.

On Thursday, the governor announced that he had extended the waivers until Aug. 1.

The federal stimulus bill passed last week provided special pandemic unemployment assistance to self-employed or “gig” workers, who are not usually eligible for unemployment benefits.

It provided that people qualifying for both traditional unemployment and the pandemic unemployment will get an extra $600 weekly benefit. The maximum benefit otherwise is $440 weekly in Nebraska. It also allowed people to draw unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks beyond the usual 26-week limit.

On Thursday, both Ricketts and Albin warned workers against quitting their jobs in hopes of drawing unemployment. Albin said employers have told him that is happening.

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska argued against the additional $600 benefit for that reason, saying that some people would be able to make more by not working than by holding a job.

Ricketts said Nebraska does not provide unemployment benefits for people who quit their jobs without good reason.

“Just being worried that you might be exposed to COVID-19 at work doesn’t qualify you for unemployment benefits if you quit your job,” Albin said, although noting that people who are directed to stay at home by health officials can qualify for benefits.

The magnitude of the layoffs has led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April. That would be more than double the 8.7 million jobs lost during the Great Recession of 2007-09. The unemployment rate could spike to as high as 15% this month, above the previous record of 10.8% set during a deep recession in 1982.

Employers are slashing their payrolls to try to stay afloat because their revenue has collapsed, especially at restaurants, hotels, gyms, movie theaters and other venues that depend on face-to-face interaction. Auto sales have sunk, and factories have closed.

Roughly 90% of the U.S. population is now under stay-at-home orders, which have been imposed by most U.S. states. This trend has intensified pressure on businesses, most of which face rent, loans and other bills that must be paid.

Nebraska is among a dwindling number of states without a stay-at-home order. But Ricketts has imposed directed health measures on 56 of the state’s 93 counties that have hit hard at the accommodations and food service sector. That sector accounted for the largest portion of new claims over the last two weeks, followed by health care and the- social assistance sector.

The directed health measures set enforceable limits on public gatherings and require restaurants and bars to provide only takeout or delivery service. Travel- and event-related businesses also have been hurt by the restrictions and by recommendations to avoid nonessential travel.

The reversal in the job market has been dizzying. Four weeks ago, weekly unemployment claims amounted to only 211,000, near a 50-year low. Since then, they have jumped 30-fold.

On Friday, the government will issue the March jobs report, which economists forecast will show a loss of 145,000 jobs. That report is based on data gathered mostly before the spike in layoffs began two weeks ago. Though relatively small, that loss would still end a record 113-month streak of job growth.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

