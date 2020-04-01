LINCOLN — It's crunch time when it comes to complying with the state's social distancing guidelines, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday, again urging Nebraskans to maintain 6-foot distances and avoid gatherings of 10 or more people to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Right now is the time. We need everyone to participate," Ricketts said. "Folks, by and large, are complying with it, but we've got to do better."

The state now has 50 of its 93 counties under directed health measures. They include requirements, enforceable by law, that sit-down areas of bars and restaurants close and convert to takeout and delivery only, and that public gatherings be limited to 10 or fewer people.

More than 83% of the state's population are under such limits.

On Wednesday, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed past 200, nine more counties in Nebraska's Sand Hills region were added to the list of counties under directed health measures, and residents in the rest of the state are urged to follow them voluntarily.

Ricketts acknowledged that the state is "months" away from having the kind of widespread testing available to conduct a random test of Nebraskans to determine the precise extent of the coronavirus epidemic.

The state is doing about 350 tests a day now, according to Nebraska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone, and has the capability of doing 700 to 800 a day. But there's a a shortage of reagents, the chemicals needed to process the tests, he said, and tests cannot be expanded until that is resolved.

"No governor in the country feels like they have the testing they need," said Ricketts, who participated in a conference call through the National Governors' Association on Wednesday.

The governor, during his daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at the State Capitol, said he is not at this point considering a statewide "stay-at-home" order, as has been mandated in several states. Nor, Ricketts said, does he want to issue harsher guidance for big-box stores, whose crowded aisles over the weekend brought criticism from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, among others.

People and businesses, the governor said, just need to use "common sense" by washing hands frequently, staying home if you are sick, shopping only when necessary and maintaining proper distances when out.

"We don't need to bring down a big, heavy hand," Ricketts said, though he added that the state "can take further steps."

He said that the slow rise in coronavirus case in Nebraska appears to show that precautionary measures to date are slowing the spread of the virus. He said case numbers are not multiplying as fast as they might be.

Ricketts also said Nebraskans need to do better at following social distancing guidelines, including limiting the size of groups, maintaining a 6-foot distance between people and staying home if sick.

But he said signs indicate that the efforts made to date are slowing the spread of the virus. He said case numbers in the state are not spiking rapidly as they might be.

The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska is expected to peak in mid-April through mid-May, so the governor said that steps taken now to limit contact with other people can make a big difference.

"We can all be a part of slowing the spread," Rickett said.

As of Wednesday noon, Nebraska has had four deaths and 210 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But a new study predicts that 442 Nebraskans could die from the virus before the first wave ends in late June.

That would make COVID-19 one of the top 10 causes of death in the state. For 2017, the latest year available, 393 people died of pneumonia or influenza in the state.

Other things discussed during the governor's briefing:

>> Manufacturers of shortage items, like toilet paper and sanitizer, are ramping up and empty shelves should be filling soon, according to Kathy Siefken of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association. But more "mega" rolls of toilet paper may been seen because it's more efficient to make those jumbo-sized rolls, Siefken said.

>> Siefken repeated the recommended steps for shopping in grocery stores, which includes not bringing reusable bags (they can't be guaranteed to be virus-free), shopping by yourself, and trying to shop only once a week, rather than daily. "As individuals, we need to limit the contact with other people," she said.

>> The state has lined up dormitories at University of Nebraska campuses in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney for possible use if coronavirus cases outstrip hospital capacity. Rooms in now-closed hotels might also be used, Dr. Anthone said. The extra space would be used for those who need to isolate or who are already recovering, he added.

>> Residents of a Blair nursing home that was closed due to several cases of coronavirus were transferred to extra hospital space that had been freed up in Midlands Hospital in Papillion and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. Staff there were prepared and excited to help, Dr. Anthone said.

>> 90% of the people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Nebraska are self-isolating at home, he said.

>> A new state law allowing online notarizing of documents will go into effect immediately, rather than the scheduled July 1 start date, due to an executive order signed by the governor. That will help the banking and real estate industries, according to State Banking Director Mark Quandahl.