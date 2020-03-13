Fear and anxiety surrounding the global coronavirus outbreak can lead to stigma and discrimination, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
The virus and resulting disease, COVID-19, has led to a social stigma toward Asian-Americans, as well as people who have coughs or sniffles caused by the common cold, influenza or allergies, department officials said. Now it may extend to people who have recently traveled.
“A global outbreak like this affects everyone, and an emotional response to its impact is normal,” said Mikayla Johnson, disaster behavioral health coordinator and administrator for the Division of Behavioral Health. “But if people avoid or blame others, this can also affect those who are virus-free. Stigma hurts everyone by creating more fear or anger toward ordinary people instead of the disease that is causing the problem. We can fight stigma and help, not hurt, others by providing social support.”
The department gave the following advice to aid in the anti-stigma effort:
- Don't attach COVID-19 to any ethnicity or nationality.
- Be empathetic to those who have been impacted.
- Social support during the outbreak can help those impacted by the virus to cope.
- Raise awareness of the virus without increasing fear.
- Share accurate information on how the virus spreads.
- To keep yourself and others healthy, remember to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, stay home when sick and cover coughs or sneezes.
