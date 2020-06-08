We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Health officials on Monday confirmed Nebraska's first and second cases of what so far has proved a rare but potentially deadly inflammatory condition in children that may be associated with COVID-19.

One case involves a Douglas County boy under 12 years old and the other a 9-year-old boy from Lexington. Both currently are hospitalized, although both were close Monday to being discharged.

Gabriel Faudoa, the Lexington youngster, is expected to be discharged Tuesday after being flown to Children's Hospital & Medical Center on May 21, said his mother, Alejandra Faudoa.

Faudoa said she wanted to make sure parents were aware of the condition, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C.

"If I can help somebody else," she said.

The condition can lead to inflammation of different organs of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal tract, according to state health officials.

While health officials don't know exactly what causes the syndrome, many of the children diagnosed with it have had COVID-19 or have been around someone with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer. The state issued an alert to health care providers May 18.

"It can be very serious," he said in a statement, "but most children diagnosed with the condition have gotten better with medical care."

Dr. Adam Reinhardt, a pediatric rheumatologist with Boys Town National Research Hospital, said the condition is very treatable if caught early. He has been involved in one mild milder suspected but unconfirmed case and consulted on a few others.

"The earlier we can stop the inflammatory response, the less overall organ involvement there (is), and we can get them back on their feet faster," he said.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described a very specific case definition when it alerted health officials of the condition in mid-May.

Those include being age 20 or younger, with a fever or 100.4 degrees or more for more than 24 hours, laboratory evidence of inflammation and a illness serious enough to require hospitalization, with two or more organ systems involved, no plausible alternative diagnosis and either a positive COVID-19 test, exposure to someone who has positive for the illness or a positive antigen test.

"We have a lot to learn about this syndrome," she said.

The CDC posted its alert after doctors in the United Kingdom recognized increased reports of previously healthy children presenting with symptoms of severe inflammation.

Dr. Kari Neemann, a Children's pediatric infectious diseases physician, said the syndrome behaves similarly to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, which involve inflammation of the blood vessels, usually those of the heart.

As with MIS-C, doctors don't know precisely what causes those conditions, but they suspect an infectious or environmental trigger. Inflammatory syndromes occur when the immune system overreacts.

With MIS-C, children appear to have become infected with the coronavirus several weeks before developing the syndrome. The vast majority, she said, do not report any COVID-19 symptoms.

The symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, feeling extra tired, red cracked lips, a red tongue, and puffy hands or feet.

Not all children will have all of the symptoms, however, Neemann said. If a child does develop such symptoms, especially if they've had known COVID-19 contact, parents should call their child's physician. They should seek emergency care if the child is having trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, difficulty waking or staying awake, bluish lips, or face or severe abdominal pain.

While there are no therapies specifically for MIS-C, she said, doctors have seen success if they use treatments for conditions such as Kawasaki disease.

Neemann also emphasized that the condition is rare and not one that — now that it's becoming more widely reported — parents are likely to miss.

"It is not subtle, your child will look sick, and you're going to use those parental instincts that you have to seek out care," she said. "It does take a little time to develop and so you're going to notice changes in your child that will make you concerned."

Children's has a hot line for parents with questions about COVID-19 at 402-955-3200. Children's also has an online symptom checker for parents on its COVID-19 web page. Boys Town also has a COVID-19 information page.

Neemann said the Douglas County child was admitted to the hospital last Friday. He likely had been exposed to the coronavirus several weeks ago by family members with COVID-19 who had symptoms. He has responded nicely to the therapies he received and is expected to leave the hospital soon.

Faudoa said she is eager but nervous to take her son, Gabriel, home. He will require regular followups and some outpatient physical therapy to regain his strength after his illness. A family friend has established a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical, travel and other expenses.

Her husband, Gonzalo Faudoa, contracted COVID-19 in late April. Faudoa, who doesn't work outside the home, came next. None of the couple's three children, however, developed any symptoms.

On May 15, Gabriel developed a fever and mild stomach pain. The next day he began experiencing severe stomach pain and nausea. They went to an emergency room over the weekend and later to their doctor. After his eyes became red, she said, doctors began to suspect Kawasaki disease. A test indicated a problem with his heart, so he was flown to Omaha, where he was diagnosed.

There, Faudoa said, he received a treatment that involves using a machine to take over the function of the heart and lungs or the lungs alone, giving distressed organs a chance to recover. She acknowledged that her son's case has been a particularly serious one.

"It's been a really tough journey," she said.