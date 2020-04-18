We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

It sounds like a compelling idea at a time when everyone longs for life to get back to normal.

Instead of continuing with the strict social-distancing policies that have kept people in their homes, closed schools and businesses and blasted the economy, why not let less-vulnerable people become infected with the novel coronavirus? They could build up the antibodies needed to create what’s known as herd immunity and leave the virus with nowhere to go and no one to infect.

Two state senators recently proposed the idea. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, however, rejected the call, saying herd immunity isn’t really a plan.

He and Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, dismissed the notion again during a call-in show Thursday night. They spoke after Ricketts participated in a conference call with President Donald Trump and other governors Thursday afternoon and after Trump released three-phase guidelines for reopening parts of the economy.

Ricketts said later in the day that the opening must be done in a way that doesn’t allow the virus to return.

“Herd immunity,” said Khan, a pandemic expert, “means 60 to 80% of people get infected. Herd immunity would have been devastation in terms of ... cases and deaths.”

Earlier in the week, Khan said that the social-distancing steps Nebraskans have taken have not only reduced the projected death toll here but also are likely to mean Nebraska can reopen more safely — and sooner — than many other parts of the country.

But State Sens. Steve Halloran of Hastings and Steve Erdman of Bayard argued in a letter published in the Hastings Tribune that the dangers of the virus have been overblown and that the best, fastest way to defeat the virus is to let people become infected and build up herd immunity.

“Our point is this: We are creating the best environment for COVID-19 to exist and flourish and stay with us for a long time,” Halloran said in an interview. “Because the virus thrives in an environment where you don’t allow people to interact and create antibodies to fight it.”

Erdman said in an interview that he and Halloran essentially were arguing the same thing Trump announced. Erdman called for precautions that include testing for health care and emergency workers, protecting vulnerable people such as those in nursing homes and then opening the economy and the schools.

“We weren’t saying open it up and go rampant,” Erdman said, “but go gradually.”

Both said they have received calls and emails from constituents concerned that their businesses, including farms, won’t recover. “I’m convinced it’s the right thing to do, opening the economy up with precautions,” Erdman said.

Both senators cited the experience of Sweden, which has allowed schools and gatherings of up to 50 to continue and focused instead on protecting the elderly.

That nation has, however, suffered a higher death toll than its Nordic neighbors, even adjusting for its much larger population. The World Health Organization also has questioned its approach.

In their letter, the senators also referred to two sources considered coronavirus contrarians, one of whom is a fiction writer.

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of UNMC’s infectious diseases division, said the social distancing now in place is intended to buy time to develop a vaccine and create herd immunity. That’s the goal of vaccination. If done aggressively, it can eradicate diseases. Smallpox is one example.

The idea of simply letting nature take its course, however, “is a reckless and not advisable strategy,” he said. “I think we can do this in a lot smarter way that will prevent an awful lot of morbidity and mortality.”

Many questions remain about how immunity works with the novel coronavirus, including how much it takes to keep the virus from spreading, how much immunity different individuals develop and how long it lasts.

One consideration, Rupp said, is a disease’s contagiousness. Measles, for example, is extremely contagious. To keep it from spreading, 90% or more of a population has to be vaccinated and made immune.

The novel coronavirus isn’t as contagious as measles or chickenpox, which is working in humanity’s favor. On the other hand, humans had no immunity to it. “That’s why it’s spreading so rapidly and so widely within a totally virgin population,” Rupp said.

How much immunity would be needed to create herd immunity for COVID-19 isn’t entirely clear. Rupp said he has seen estimates in the neighborhood of 40-60%.

Serological tests, which look for antibodies produced when someone has had a disease, are expected to begin to give researchers an idea how many people have been infected, particularly those who have had no symptoms or only mild ones.

“I’m going to guess you have some level of immunity and it lasts in the neighborhood of months to a year or two,” Rupp said. “But I don’t know that.”

With other coronaviruses, including the four types known to cause the common cold, people develop some immunity, he said, but it wanes in a short period of time.

Dr. Kelly Cawcutt, a Nebraska Medicine infectious diseases and critical care physician, said patients who became severely ill in the original SARS outbreak did develop antibodies.

But the novel coronavirus produces a wide range of disease, from asymptomatic to deadly. “We may not have the same level of production of antibodies across the spectrum,” she said.

In hard-hit Wuhan, China, the Wall Street Journal reported, the number of people with antibodies in recent testing fell short of what’s needed for herd immunity. One hospital found that 2.4% of employees and 2% to 3% of recent patients and other visitors had developed antibodies, doctors there told the newspaper. They cautioned, however, that the number of samples was small.

The chickenpox parties that parents held before a vaccine was available were based on the notion of herd immunity. Once everyone had it, it no longer could spread through a classroom or family.

But chickenpox produces a durable immune response. “If this isn’t a durable immune response, which it isn’t, those parties don’t work,” Cawcutt said. “It just makes people sick, but it doesn’t guarantee they don’t get it again.”

Quarantining only those most at risk — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — still could result in a lot of people becoming seriously ill, she said. Predicting who that might be has been difficult. Even some young, healthy people have become seriously ill from the virus.

Khan said about 55% of those who are hospitalized with the virus are under 65. So are 20% of those who die.

Rupp said researchers have projected a second wave of the virus will come in the fall and winter.

But the hope is that more testing and contact tracing will be available by then, along with some treatments.

“Those are things we’re working toward as we buy time,” Rupp said, “and the thought of just ripping off the Band-Aid and getting this over with ... doesn’t have as much appeal to me.”