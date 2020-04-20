Nebraska officials have not asked Facebook to remove any posts about protests planned against the state's coronavirus-related restrictions, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.

At least two national news outlets, Politico and CNN, listed Nebraska with California and New Jersey as having requested that the social media platform remove posts about organizing protests of quarantine orders.

Taylor Gage, the Ricketts spokesman, said the Governor's Office is not aware of any Facebook posts regarding such protests.

"Facebook reached out last week to learn more about Nebraska's social-distancing restrictions," Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman, said Monday. "And the governor's staff provided already publicly available information about Nebraska's 10-person limit and directed health measures."

Those measures, now applied across the state, temporarily ban all but takeout service in bars and restaurants. They also have halted most elective medical procedures and closed salons and tattoo shops.

Ricketts has not issued a statewide state-at-home order.

CNN reported Monday that a Facebook spokesman would remove some posts about protests in the three states after consulting with officials there. 

The protests run afoul of the states' social-distancing guidelines, the spokesman said.

Protesters have gathered in state capitals around the country in recent days, objecting to their governments' decisions to close nonessential businesses and require residents generally to stay at home. 

A spokesperson for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN that Murphy's office and Facebook had been communicating about the issue but said, "The governor's office did not ask Facebook to remove pages or posts for events promoting lifting the provisions of the governor's stay-at-home order." 

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 40
 

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

