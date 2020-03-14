Eugene Mahoney State Park

An aerial photo of Eugene Mahoney State Park, Nebraska's most popular state park.

 JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is temporarily closing four facilities in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The facilities are Schramm Education Center near Gretna, the indoor Activity Center Building at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Wildcat Hills Nature Center near Gering and the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln.

The park grounds remain open to the public, but public walk-in access is closed.

