A state corrections worker has tested positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Sunday.

The staff member works at the State Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, which has struggled in the past with overcrowding. In January, the facility had 492 inmates, more than three times the 160 it was designed to house. 

Scott Frakes, director of Correctional Services, said in a press release that the staff member has been isolated at home for five days and has had no close contact with any other staff members or inmates. He said the state would take additional precautions, specifically monitoring the temperatures of people in the housing unit where the employee works.

Currently, the state requires anyone entering a state correctional facility to undergo a temperature check, wear a mask and undergo questioning about symptoms or exposure to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The state said all inmates have been issued masks.

In its press release, the state said this is the second Corrections worker to test positive for COVID-19. The state said no inmates have tested positive.

