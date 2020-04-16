We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska recorded two more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday as the total number of reported cases surpassed the 1,000 mark.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday evening that 1,066 cases have been confirmed in the state.

The two deaths reported Thursday occurred in Douglas and Hamilton Counties. According to state and local figures, that brings Nebraska to 25 deaths.

The latest death in the Omaha metro area involved a man in his 70s who was suffering from multiple underlying conditions, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

In Hamilton County, a man in his 60s who lived in a long-term care facility in Aurora died, according to the Central District Health Department. This brought the district, which is anchored by Grand Island, to its sixth death.

The Central District leads the state in coronavirus cases, exceeding far more populous Douglas County. The district has recorded 360 cases, of which 339 are in Hall County, where Grand Island is located; 15 are in Hamilton County; and six are in Merrick County.

Douglas County now has a total of 266 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and eight deaths resulting from it.

Douglas County recorded three new cases Thursday, said Health Department spokesman Phil Rooney.

They involve people who range in age from less than a year old to someone in their 50s, he said. One of the people has been hospitalized. One of them had contact with someone known to be infected, and the other two cases remain under investigation.

This was the second infant in as many days to test positive in the county. Rooney said he couldn’t provide additional information on the two babies, including where they might have contracted the virus and whether they are seriously ill, because of federal privacy laws.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department also updated its figures Thursday. Three new cases were reported there, bringing the total to 62.

Two of Thursday’s cases involve women in their 30s and 50s and were acquired in the community. At least 43 of the county’s cases were acquired by moving about the community, the Health Department says.

The third case from Thursday is still under investigation and involves a person in their 30s.

Lancaster County has recorded one death.