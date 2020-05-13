20200401_new_coronapa_ar07 (copy)

The new cases, reported Wednesday by the Douglas County Health Department, bring the county’s total to 1,801 since the outbreak started.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Coronavirus cases crested the 9,000 mark in Nebraska on Wednesday, and newly released data from Lancaster County shows how much COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting minorities.

Four more deaths were reported in Nebraska, bringing the statewide total to 107. Statewide, cases grew by 383, for a total of 9,075.

In Lancaster County, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird described as “heartbreaking” and “deeply troubling” the racial disparities evidenced by numbers released Wednesday. Whites make up 85.6% of Lancaster County’s population, but 30.7% of the confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The largest demographic group with confirmed cases is Asians, constituting 33.4%of cases, but only 4% of the population.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday that an additional 23 people have tested positive, for a total of 688 cases.

Eighty-nine more people in Douglas County have tested positive, bringing the county’s total to 1,801. About 43% of those are among the county’s Hispanic community, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Across the Missouri River in the Council Bluffs area, another 15 cases were reported, pushing Pottawattamie County past the 100 mark for the first time, with 106.

Also on Wednesday, t

he Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said a ninth employee has tested positive. The individual works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email