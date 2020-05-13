We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Coronavirus cases crested the 9,000 mark in Nebraska on Wednesday, and newly released data from Lancaster County shows how much COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting minorities.

Four more deaths were reported in Nebraska, bringing the statewide total to 107. Statewide, cases grew by 383, for a total of 9,075.

In Lancaster County, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird described as “heartbreaking” and “deeply troubling” the racial disparities evidenced by numbers released Wednesday. Whites make up 85.6% of Lancaster County’s population, but 30.7% of the confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The largest demographic group with confirmed cases is Asians, constituting 33.4%of cases, but only 4% of the population.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday that an additional 23 people have tested positive, for a total of 688 cases.

Eighty-nine more people in Douglas County have tested positive, bringing the county’s total to 1,801. About 43% of those are among the county’s Hispanic community, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Across the Missouri River in the Council Bluffs area, another 15 cases were reported, pushing Pottawattamie County past the 100 mark for the first time, with 106.

Also on Wednesday, t

he Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said a ninth employee has tested positive. The individual works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.