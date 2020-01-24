The Nebraska Chinese Association has postponed the Nebraska Chinese New Year gala.
Originally scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Holland Center, the celebration is being pushed back because the performing arts group National Beauty: Song and Dance Troupe of China postponed their U.S. tour over concerns about the new coronavirus.
“We are not cancelling our event, we just want to wait until this outbreak in China has passed,” NCA President Linda Steele said in a statement. “Both the NCA and performing arts group from China feels this is the best move for public safety.”
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, although so far, the new virus does not appear to be nearly as deadly or contagious.
The death toll in China reached 41 on Friday. Hundreds of cases have been confirmed in China since an outbreak began last month in the city of Wuhan.
