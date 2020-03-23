Nearly 366,000 Nebraska schoolkids will wake up Monday to a new reality.
They won’t be going to school. School will be coming to them.
For some, it already has. For others, it will be soon.
All 244 Nebraska school districts across the state have announced they are closing to students because of coronavirus concerns, according to state officials.
The 244 public districts enroll about 329,000 students and employ about 24,000 teachers.
Officials said they expect that all private and parochial schools will close, too. As of Friday, 111 of those schools and school cooperatives across the state had notified the Nebraska Department of Education that they were closing.
“We have very clearly told the schools we are remote learning as of Monday,” said Michael Ashton, superintendent of the Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha, which enroll nearly 20,000 students.
Some schools have already launched alternative learning programs. Others will be launching soon.
“It’s a different world,” Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said Friday. “And it’s going to be a different world for a while.”
A governor’s order mandated the shutdown in 19 Omaha metro area districts through April 30 based on community spread of the disease.
That order, which includes the Omaha Public Schools and covers private schools as well, impacts more than 150,000 children in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Washington Counties.
The rest of Nebraska’s public and private schools are complying with Blomstedt’s recommendation — backed by the governor — to send students home and implement alternate teaching strategies.
Most have indicated to the Nebraska Department of Education that they will be closed for anywhere from two to six weeks effective Monday — though some have already closed.
Blomstedt has said those closures would be reviewed every two weeks to determine if they should be extended. He said school officials would be smart to plan for longer closures.
Schools traditionally are the place where learning occurs and is measured, he said. But the coronavirus is forcing educators to rethink that, he said.
“There will maybe be a moment in time when we may actually look back and say we made some important changes,” Blomstedt said.
Providing general education is the easier task, while special education and other services are more problematic, he said. Delivering special education in a home environment is especially challenging, he said.
Blomstedt’s suspension of state academic testing and his assurance that schools should not worry about meeting instructional time requirements and other regulations paved the way for them to dismiss students and arrange alternate teaching strategies during the pandemic.
Teachers are scrambling to switch from the familiar routine of teaching a classroom full of students to trying to educate kids who are hunkered down in their homes.
Kids are likewise getting used to the changes, with no idea when things might return to normal.
On the bright side, most Nebraska schools completed three-quarters of the school year before the virus triggered closings.
“Today was supposed to be the last day of our third quarter,” said Jeff Schneider, superintendent of the Hastings Public Schools. “So essentially we’ve got 75% in. ... The other thing is we’re not completely done yet for this year. Who knows, maybe six weeks from now we get to bring kids back to finish the year.”
He said there are a lot bigger concerns than losing a quarter of the school year. He said his district just got its food distribution up and running. Sixty-two percent of Hastings students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.
“For our community, there’s a lot of people that count on us for the meals. That was a real hole Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. So it was a relief to get that going.”
Across the state, it appears that the intensity of the learning that will take place — the volume of work and whether it’s graded, for instance — could differ from one district to the next. There is no clear guideline for districts.
Schneider said his teachers will provide feedback to students on the work they assign, but they won’t grade it.
“Part of our challenge is not every household is set up the same,” he said. “Not every student has the same amount of support at home as the one next door.”
Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said his teachers are preparing for online learning. Teachers at the secondary level already used Google Classroom, and starting March 30 teachers will be required to be available to students every day, similar to normal duty hours.
He said the goal is maintenance of learning because it will be hard to do any new instruction online. Teachers haven’t gotten to teach all of the academic standards this year, and they’re already anticipating a learning gap when school resumes in the fall, he said.
“That does worry us,” Loffelholz said.
But he said kids are resilient and often surprising.
Last year the state was dealing with flooding at this time, Loffelholz noted. With the flooding, everyone knew there was an end in sight. The waters would recede.
But now?
“We don’t know where the end is in this,” he said.
Andrew Farber, superintendent of the Louisville Public Schools, said that in his district, remote learning could involve computers or paper and pencil.
“It could potentially look different for every teacher,” he said.
“There’s so many different learning modalities for our kids. So you have to keep the kids at the forefront of what you’re doing, trying not to overwhelm them, while at the same time providing an honest, viable education.”
He said that whatever they do, it might not be perfect but it needs to be purposeful.
“Our job is probably more about delivering hope right now, because our kids and our families need us, and quite frankly, as much as we need them.”
Julie Swartz has a freshman and senior in high school. The family has talked about sticking to the normal schedule while schools are closed. That includes getting up when they normally would and getting ready and dressed for the day.
Swartz said she’s worried that it’ll be a challenge to keep kids motivated as the closure lingers on. And that her son will miss senior year rites of passage like prom, graduation and maybe even the rest of the school year.
Her son Michael is a senior at Creighton Prep. He went to the school on Monday to get his books and documented it on social media with a comment his family thought sounded like a farewell, “It’s been fun, boys.”
“I think they know,” Julie Swartz said. “They know, but don’t want to accept it.”
Swartz noted that many of the seniors in the class of 2020 were born in the months following 9/11.
“Life has always been different for this class,” Swartz said.
Principal Susie Sullivan used a bullhorn to inject some levity into the chaos.
Sullivan said it’s her job at Marian High School to make sure learning is going on in every classroom.
So she paid a visit to some Marian students who are learning at home, and she posted a video of the visit on Facebook.
“Please report to the top of your stairway,” the Marian High School principal blared from the landing. “This is your principal, Mrs. Sullivan, doing an e-learning emergency check.”
Sure enough, two students emerged with computers in their hands, video conferences in progress.
“Nice work ladies, you get a gold star for today.”
Ron Hanson, superintendent of North Platte Public Schools, notified his community Friday that the district would close.
“We’re keeping it in perspective,” he said.
Hanson said that as of Monday his kids will have 32 school days left. So he’s telling staff to focus on essential learning, in particular, helping seniors meet graduation requirements.
“Of those 32 days, there’s field trips in there for elementaries, there’s field days in there. When you start chipping away at those 32 days, you’re probably down more near the 25 to 28 mark,” he said.
He said his teachers will be putting electronic lesson plans together next week.
“Parents are still going to have lots of questions: Can I come and pick up my band instrument? Can I come pick up medication? Can I come pick up my jacket that I left. There are lots of things we’ll have to manage in an orderly fashion and abide by the CDC guidelines.”
With a spring snowstorm bearing down late last week, Hanson found a silver lining in the closures.
“The good news is we don’t have to call school off.”
